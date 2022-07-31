EDITORIAL: Potential BA.5 surge warrants caution

The Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of SARS-CoV-2 are expected to cause a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, and while a tightening of restrictions might not be needed, people should still take reasonable precautions to protect themselves.

The two subvariants have been found to be more contagious than earlier Omicron subvariants, as they are more capable of evading the immune responses of those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have had the disease before.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday reported the nation’s first local BA.5 cluster, involving a shipyard worker and his two sons, and genome sequencing of samples from several infected coworkers is ongoing. So far, 11 local BA.5 cases have been detected in Taiwan, including seven people who had picked up family members returning from abroad who later tested positive for the subvariant. The four others — the shipyard worker cluster and a woman in northern Taiwan — have no established links to imported cases, suggesting that community spread has started. Imported BA.5 cases are also increasing, from a few daily cases when the subvariant was first detected to a few hundred by the middle of this month. A report on Monday showed that 87 percent of imported COVID-19 cases had one of the two subvariants, with BA.5 dominating.

In Japan, daily cases in the past week reached unprecedented highs, up from about 20,000 cases early this month to 233,066 on Thursday, doubling a record set in February. In South Korea, the daily case count also surged from 10,463 on June 29 to more than 100,252 on Wednesday, the highest in three months, with local health authorities attributing the trend to BA.5. In the US, where daily numbers increased only slightly, 81.9 percent of all COVID-19 cases had BA.5 and 12.9 percent had BA.4, official data showed on Tuesday. The CECC has said that BA.5 cases have been reported in more than 100 countries, and while case and hospitalization numbers increased in many of them, there is no indication that BA.4 and BA.5 infections are more severe than other strains.

However, local experts have different views on the new subvariants’ potential effects and what measures should be taken. Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang (王必勝), who heads the CECC, on Friday said that local BA.4 and BA.5 cases are expected to increase next month, with a potential high of 50,000 cases per day. The mask mandate and other measures should remain in place, young children should get vaccinated and eligible people should get their booster doses, the center said, vowing to keep a close eye on the COVID-19 situation.

National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said a small outbreak might occur as soon as the middle of next month, with up to 30,000 cases per day. However, easing border controls could still be considered, he said. Other experts estimated that a BA.5 outbreak might lead to more than 3,000 deaths.

The Omicron variant was once regarded as the end of COVID-19, but the virus continues to circulate and is expected to continue affecting the lives of Taiwanese. The emergence of new subvariants, their severity and when they will start circulating remain difficult to predict, but compared with early in the pandemic, there are effective and convenient tools to mitigate new outbreaks. Although people might still contract COVID-19, despite being vaccinated, most experts agree that the existing vaccines remain effective in preventing severe illness and death from the disease, especially for older people and those who have comorbidities or are immunocompromised. Taiwanese should go on with their normal lives, wearing masks, keeping their vaccine status up to date, getting tested when having symptoms and being reasonably careful to avoid infection.