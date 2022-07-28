Personal ties a boost for nations’ friendships

By Yang Chung-hsin 楊宗新





Earlier this month, Vice President William Lai (賴清德) visited late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s residence in Tokyo to offer condolences as a “family friend” after Abe was killed on July 8.

It was the highest-level visit by a Taiwanese official to Japan since 1972, when the nations severed formal diplomatic relations, and could be seen as a major diplomatic breakthrough.

In terms of political reality, commentators believe that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gained great momentum with the performance of his Liberal Democratic Party in the Japanese House of Councilors elections, enabling him to issue a visa to Lai, despite Chinese pressure.

From the perspective of personal relationships, Lai is a close friend of the Abe family. Abe’s younger brother, Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi, even visited Taiwan to attend Lai’s inauguration ceremony two years ago.

Examples of promoting diplomatic relations through personal connections between officials can be seen in international relations.

For example, Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), director of the office of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission, has a long history with the family of former US president George H.W. Bush, who gave him the nickname “Tiger Yang.”

During Yang’s time as Chinese ambassador to the US, he built a rapport with the Bush family.

Through those friendships, he persuaded then-US president George W. Bush to invite then-Chinese president Jiang Zemin (江澤民) to a private banquet at his ranch in Texas, setting an unprecedented example of a sitting US president hosting a family event for a communist leader.

Yang alone greatly advanced the relationship between Washington and Beijing.

Such personal relationships are usually long established before the people involved rise to top offices, otherwise they would appear to be intentional.

For example, when George H.W. Bush was assigned to be head of the US Liaison Office in Beijing in the 1970s by then-US president Gerald Ford, Yang was assigned to welcome him to China and even arranged a visit to Tibet for him.

During his time as mayor of Tainan, Lai expressed his friendliness toward Japanese, visiting Japan after the Tohoku earthquake on March 11, 2011, while offering help to rebuild the Japanese tourism sector that was badly affected by the resulting tsunami.

Naturally, the Abe family showed concern when an earthquake hit Tainan in 2016 and offered their congratulations when he was elected vice president in 2020.

There are other Taiwanese politicians who have personal relationships with Japanese politicians because of special language, cultural and historical ties between the two nations. Such personal relationships are important diplomatic assets for Taiwan if they can be utilized properly.

The establishment of relationships is not only a link between two people, but also a reflection of the friendly interaction between two societies. From the huge donations made by Taiwanese after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, to Japanese buying Taiwanese products that were shut out of the Chinese market, they bring the bilateral relationship closer in a virtuous cycle.

In addition to the formal relationship between two governments, diplomacy is deeply influenced by interactions between societies and between individuals. The potential of such “soft power” should not be underestimated.

Yang Chung-hsin is a civil servant.

Translated by Eddy Chang