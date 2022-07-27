Many Shanghainese were shocked to see images of Taiwanese actor Lee Li-chun (李立群) wandering freely around Taiwan and visiting restaurants as he pleased. This shattered Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda. Just a few months ago, Lee was starving together with other people in Shanghai, including myself, during the lockdown. He learned his first lesson about how to run away from China: Keep your mouth shut and do not blame the CCP, even if you are at death’s door. Chinese citizens no longer trust the authorities, given that the draconian “zero COVID” restrictions were implemented without warning. After several residential areas in Shanghai were
A depositors’ rights movement triggered by the collapse of several rural banks in China’s Henan Province has been simmering for a while and shows no signs of abating. The local government first tried to prevent angry depositors from congregating by using the pretext of “pandemic prevention” and imposing restrictions on individual depositors through their mandatory COVID-19 smartphone apps. When that failed, the authorities started sending thugs wearing white shirts to beat up the depositors — including elderly people and pregnant women — causing bloody injuries in several cases, while the police stood by and did nothing. It resembled the 2019
The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has drawn numerous praiseworthy responses from around the world. Nations have lauded his life, his goals and his contributions to Japan and world progress. Yet even amid the outpouring of sympathy and condolences, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) once again found cause to posture and dictate like an entitled parent figure. The first sign came when Vice President William Lai (賴清德) announced that he would visit Japan to pay his respects to Abe. Acting as if it was in charge of the guest list, Beijing let it be known that it did
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to lead a bipartisan delegation of members of the US Congress on a fact-finding trip to Asia next month, including a stopover in Taiwan, the Financial Times reported. The disclosure — unconfirmed by Pelosi, her office or the US Department of State, which would have to make the diplomatic and logistical arrangements — has nevertheless precipitated anger from China and consternation in the White House, starting with US President Joe Biden. Biden told reporters last week: “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now.” China’s reaction was predictably more emphatic. Beijing’s mouthpiece,