Tunisia once again is a test for Arab democracy

Voters are on their own against an autocrat when they are today asked to absolve a new constitution that would grant the president far-reaching powers

By Bobby Ghosh / Bloomberg Opinion





It is the last-chance saloon for Tunisian democracy. Today, the country where the 2011 Arab Spring first bloomed will have what might be the final opportunity to prevent its president from institutionalizing a new dictatorship.

Exactly a year after Tunisian President Kais Saied fired his Cabinet, suspended parliament and assumed absolute authority, Tunisians are to vote in a referendum on a new constitution that would cement the president’s complete control of their country.

As Zaid al-Ali, the pre-eminent expert on constitutions in the Arab world, wrote in the Washington Post: “The draft looks very much like the 1959 constitution, which laid the framework for Tunisia to be governed as an autocracy for half a century, until the breakdown that led to the 2011 uprisings.”

The outcome of the referendum might not make the international headlines that accompanied those uprisings, but it will be watched closely in other Arab countries, especially in Iraq and Libya, where democratic shoots are shriveling as political parties prove, just as in Tunisia, incapable of delivering good governance.

The vote also will be followed with interest in Algeria and Sudan, where pro-democracy uprisings of the past two years are withering under sustained pushback from entrenched elites.

While Tunisia once raised aspirations across the Arab world by ejecting its tyrant, a vote for a return to one-man rule would represent a body blow to democratic movements across the Middle East and north Africa.

The Tunisian president has put his fingers on the scale to ensure things go his way. He has interfered with the drafting of the constitution itself. The head of the committee appointed for the job resigned in protest.

Saied has jailed opponents, muzzled the media and extended his authority over the judiciary. In May, he appointed a new election commission — one member has already quit.

Saied is hoping to capitalize on despair about democracy at home and apathy abroad. He grabbed power just as Tunisians were giving up hope that their dysfunctional government and gridlocked parliament would be able to look past petty political bickering to address deep-seated economic problems. Many hoped that the president, unbeholden to any political faction, would be able to do just that.

The initially positive response to the coup from many Tunisians allowed the international community to absolve itself of any responsibility to protect the democratic institutions that Saied was undermining.

The UN wrung its hands ineffectually; the US and European nations wagged a disapproving finger, weakly. France, which exercises considerable influence over Tunisian affairs because of its colonial history and trade ties, treated the autocrat with kid gloves.

It did not take long for Tunisians to realize that Saied was less interested in solving their problems than consolidating his power. The hopes they had late last year turned to ennui by this spring, when few bothered to participate in an online survey that was meant to inform the new constitution.

Turnout in municipal elections in March was even lower than in 2018 — undermining the president’s claim that direct democracy, centered on local elections, is a better fit for the country than the parliamentary system enshrined in the current constitution.

However, the international community has not gotten off the fence. The administration of US President Joe Biden, for instance, has only expressed mild concern about Saied’s systematic appropriation of authority over the past year. Sterner measures, such as targeted sanctions against the Tunisian president and his enablers, have not even been threatened.

So Tunisians are on their own against an autocrat, just as they were in 2011. This time, they might not need to take to the streets, although there have been scattered protests in the past few days. The referendum gives them a chance to defeat Saied at the ballot box. Although he has the support of the Tunisian armed forces, the generals have historically bowed to public pressure. A wholesale rejection of his constitution would leave the president no choice but to restore power to parliament.

Much more than Tunisia’s democracy depends on the outcome.

