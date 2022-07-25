It is the last-chance saloon for Tunisian democracy. Today, the country where the 2011 Arab Spring first bloomed will have what might be the final opportunity to prevent its president from institutionalizing a new dictatorship.
Exactly a year after Tunisian President Kais Saied fired his Cabinet, suspended parliament and assumed absolute authority, Tunisians are to vote in a referendum on a new constitution that would cement the president’s complete control of their country.
As Zaid al-Ali, the pre-eminent expert on constitutions in the Arab world, wrote in the Washington Post: “The draft looks very much like the 1959 constitution, which laid the framework for Tunisia to be governed as an autocracy for half a century, until the breakdown that led to the 2011 uprisings.”
The outcome of the referendum might not make the international headlines that accompanied those uprisings, but it will be watched closely in other Arab countries, especially in Iraq and Libya, where democratic shoots are shriveling as political parties prove, just as in Tunisia, incapable of delivering good governance.
The vote also will be followed with interest in Algeria and Sudan, where pro-democracy uprisings of the past two years are withering under sustained pushback from entrenched elites.
While Tunisia once raised aspirations across the Arab world by ejecting its tyrant, a vote for a return to one-man rule would represent a body blow to democratic movements across the Middle East and north Africa.
The Tunisian president has put his fingers on the scale to ensure things go his way. He has interfered with the drafting of the constitution itself. The head of the committee appointed for the job resigned in protest.
Saied has jailed opponents, muzzled the media and extended his authority over the judiciary. In May, he appointed a new election commission — one member has already quit.
Saied is hoping to capitalize on despair about democracy at home and apathy abroad. He grabbed power just as Tunisians were giving up hope that their dysfunctional government and gridlocked parliament would be able to look past petty political bickering to address deep-seated economic problems. Many hoped that the president, unbeholden to any political faction, would be able to do just that.
The initially positive response to the coup from many Tunisians allowed the international community to absolve itself of any responsibility to protect the democratic institutions that Saied was undermining.
The UN wrung its hands ineffectually; the US and European nations wagged a disapproving finger, weakly. France, which exercises considerable influence over Tunisian affairs because of its colonial history and trade ties, treated the autocrat with kid gloves.
It did not take long for Tunisians to realize that Saied was less interested in solving their problems than consolidating his power. The hopes they had late last year turned to ennui by this spring, when few bothered to participate in an online survey that was meant to inform the new constitution.
Turnout in municipal elections in March was even lower than in 2018 — undermining the president’s claim that direct democracy, centered on local elections, is a better fit for the country than the parliamentary system enshrined in the current constitution.
However, the international community has not gotten off the fence. The administration of US President Joe Biden, for instance, has only expressed mild concern about Saied’s systematic appropriation of authority over the past year. Sterner measures, such as targeted sanctions against the Tunisian president and his enablers, have not even been threatened.
So Tunisians are on their own against an autocrat, just as they were in 2011. This time, they might not need to take to the streets, although there have been scattered protests in the past few days. The referendum gives them a chance to defeat Saied at the ballot box. Although he has the support of the Tunisian armed forces, the generals have historically bowed to public pressure. A wholesale rejection of his constitution would leave the president no choice but to restore power to parliament.
Much more than Tunisia’s democracy depends on the outcome.
Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at the Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
A depositors’ rights movement triggered by the collapse of several rural banks in China’s Henan Province has been simmering for a while and shows no signs of abating. The local government first tried to prevent angry depositors from congregating by using the pretext of “pandemic prevention” and imposing restrictions on individual depositors through their mandatory COVID-19 smartphone apps. When that failed, the authorities started sending thugs wearing white shirts to beat up the depositors — including elderly people and pregnant women — causing bloody injuries in several cases, while the police stood by and did nothing. It resembled the 2019
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to lead a bipartisan delegation of members of the US Congress on a fact-finding trip to Asia next month, including a stopover in Taiwan, the Financial Times reported. The disclosure — unconfirmed by Pelosi, her office or the US Department of State, which would have to make the diplomatic and logistical arrangements — has nevertheless precipitated anger from China and consternation in the White House, starting with US President Joe Biden. Biden told reporters last week: “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now.” China’s reaction was predictably more emphatic. Beijing’s mouthpiece,
Friday last week marked the 35th anniversary of the lifting of martial law. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) and KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) posted on Facebook to mark the event, but also used the occasion to attack the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its “authoritarian and despotic ways.” Interestingly, it was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) of the DPP who designated July 15 as a historic day to commemorate the end of the Martial Law era, and if one looks at how the KMT has been obstructing transitional justice,
The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has drawn numerous praiseworthy responses from around the world. Nations have lauded his life, his goals and his contributions to Japan and world progress. Yet even amid the outpouring of sympathy and condolences, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) once again found cause to posture and dictate like an entitled parent figure. The first sign came when Vice President William Lai (賴清德) announced that he would visit Japan to pay his respects to Abe. Acting as if it was in charge of the guest list, Beijing let it be known that it did