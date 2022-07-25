Property crisis traps China in a market paradox

A wider home buyers’ revolt would affect the CCP’s promise of ever-rising wealth for acquiescent Chinese

By Matthew Brooker / Bloomberg Opinion





Here is a scenario: You buy a preconstruction apartment and start paying the mortgage before it is complete. The developer halts the project and has defaulted on its debt, and it looks like the property might never get built. You hear of buyers elsewhere who have stopped making their loan payments. The government has stepped in to ensure builders have money and is considering giving mortgage borrowers a temporary holiday. What would you do?

This encapsulates the dilemma for the Chinese government in coming to the aid of buyers in stalled housing projects. An effort to short-circuit the spread of mortgage boycotts risks fueling exactly the behavior it is trying to prevent.

Authorities had little choice but to do something, given the rising market alarm, and their intervention on Monday last week sparked a relief rally in property and bank stocks.

Illustration: Yusha

Whether this marks a turning point or merely a pause before the next leg down in the real-estate crisis remains to be seen.

The figures, on the face of things, suggest limited cause for concern. Affected loans amount to less than 0.01 percent of outstanding residential mortgages at most Chinese banks, Fitch Ratings data showed.

As much as 2 trillion yuan (US$296.2 billion) of advances could be affected, GF Securities said.

Even that, which is a measure of assets rather than potential losses, is barely 5 percent of China’s 38.8 trillion yuan of total outstanding mortgages. If every buyer defaulted, it would lead to a 388 billion yuan increase in nonperforming loans, Jefferies Group said.

That is not to say the angst is misplaced. Anything but. After more than two years of living with the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is more familiar with the implications of exponential growth rates.

The mortgage boycott started late last month with a single China Evergrande Group project in the city of Jingdezhen. That became 28, then 58, then at least 100 developments in more than 50 cities as of July 13.

As of July 17, the tally was at least 301 projects in about 91 cities.

Capital Economics estimated that construction has been halted on about 13 million apartments over the past year, potentially affecting more than 4 trillion yuan in mortgage debt.

Even if all this could be backstopped, there is no telling how such a loss of confidence might mutate and infect other parts of the financial system.

Just as troubling is the emergence of such nonpayment tactics in the first place, a strain of behavior hitherto unknown in China. The country has long been assumed to be immune from the type of self-feeding mortgage spiral that drove the US subprime crisis.

When a fruit picker loaned 50 times their salary to buy a US$750,000 house with no money down, it was little trouble for them to walk away after the market turned south.

The Chinese property market is a very different animal, with first-time buyers required to front 30 percent of the purchase price, at least until regulations were relaxed earlier this year. When homeowners are laying out that much of their wealth to obtain a loan, it takes something catastrophic to get them to give up.

In Hong Kong, which had similarly onerous down-payment rules prior to the Asian financial crisis, mortgage defaults stayed low even as home prices slumped more than 60 percent starting in late 1997, with the delinquency rate peaking at 1.43 percent in 2001.

NEGATIVE TREND

In China’s second-tier cities, where the mortgage boycotts have been concentrated, prices of newly built homes are showing nothing like that scale of decline, although the trend is clearly negative.

Of course, the concern for the mortgage strikers is not the falling value of their investment, but whether they will receive what they have paid for at all.

With a record wave of developer defaults and home sales stuck in a prolonged slump, that is a tangible fear. It is hard to blame them for taking such a hardball approach.

Beyond the desire to cut their losses or put pressure on property companies to deliver, some buyers might have their own cash-flow problems amid the economic downturn, said David Qu (曲天石), a Hong Kong-based economist at Bloomberg Economics.

The wider behavioral consequences of the home buyers’ revolt can only be guessed at. Property is by far the most important store of wealth for most Chinese owners and is central to the unwritten social contract that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will guarantee ever-rising living standards in return for acquiescence to its rule.

In the past, homeowners who bought in the earlier batches of a new project have been known to turn up and trash the sales office after the developer cuts prices for later tranches.

This is the paradox of this latest rescue measure. The financial distress afflicting the property market is a result of Beijing’s attempt to impose greater market discipline on developers and arrest the relentless buildup of leverage. Even if the victims might deserve it this time, intervention keeps China locked into a pattern of protecting investors from the consequences of market failure.

That is probably still better than letting their faith in the system implode.

Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering finance and politics in Asia. A former editor and bureau chief for Bloomberg News and deputy business editor for the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.