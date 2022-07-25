Developing own defense opens doors with the US

By Ray Song 宋磊





With the pattern of competition and confrontation between the US and China persisting under US President Joe Biden, Taiwan naturally continues to lean toward Washington for its security. Weapons purchases from the US are one of the means by which Taiwan seeks to achieve its security goals.

Since February, the Biden administration has approved the sale of equipment to maintain Taiwan’s Patriot missile defense system, spare parts for the navy’s warships and logistical support, and components for the army’s armored vehicles.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth jet is the weapons platform that Taiwan’s military most wants to get its hands on, but Washington has yet to give the go ahead.

The air force is particularly interested in purchasing the short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) F-35B variant of the stealth jet.

With the F-35, Taiwan’s defense capabilities would not only be in line with the US’ other Indo-Pacific allies — Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea all use the aircraft — it would also enhance the air force’s ability to defend against fifth-generation Chinese People’s Liberation Army jets.

Sources within the military say that the air force has already embarked on a project to develop a next-generation fighter jet.

The design is expected to incorporate a partial stealth capability, active electronically scanned array radar and the ability to fire very long-range air-to-air missiles, and the air force expects to unveil the project in 2025.

Although there is a pressing requirement for the air force to acquire a fifth-generation fighter as soon as possible, if Taiwan were able to develop its own version, this would be of immense long-term benefit to the air force and the nation as a whole.

After Taiwan developed the Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) in the 1980s, Washington immediately approved the sale of 150 F-16A/B jets to Taiwan. Once the IDF was equipped with the Tien Chien II (“Sky Sword II,” 天劍二) medium-range air-to-air missile, the US gradually relaxed controls on the sale of its AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile. After the Hsiung Feng II (“Brave Wind II,” 雄風二) anti-ship cruise missile was integrated with the IDF, the air force was able to purchase Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the US.

Once Taiwan’s military possesses defense technology or equipment comparable to what the US has on offer, the door suddenly opens for Taiwan to purchase the US version of the advanced hardware.

It is therefore reasonable to assume that were Taiwan to domestically produce a STOVL-capable stealth fighter jet, the opportunity to purchase the US-made F-35B would be just around the corner.

Taiwan should immediately begin research and development into the technology necessary to produce a fifth-generation fighter jet.

Meanwhile, it is vital that the government and the military work hand-in-glove to resolve issues around classified information leaks and counterespionage, so as to gain Washington’s trust that the advanced technology built into the F-35 would be safe in Taiwan’s hands.

Taiwan must get its house in order, for if advanced US-made military technology leaks from Taiwan, this would not only have a detrimental effect on the technological advantage of the US military, but also severely damages Taiwan’s ability to make further purchases of advanced military equipment from their ally.

Ray Song is a doctoral student in Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.

Translated by Edward Jones