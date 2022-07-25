EDITORIAL: Tougher financial regulation works

Taiwan’s banking, insurance and securities regulators imposed NT$66.68 million (US$2.23 million) in fines in the first half of the year, a 60.2 percent decrease from the same period last year, data released earlier this month by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. It remains unknown whether the downward trend in fines would continue in the second half of the year. Barring any large-scale fraud before the end of the year, total penalties could reach their lowest level in years, which would certainly be welcome news. Nevertheless, regulators issue fines to spur financial firms to correct their deficiencies, not as a means to generate income.

The government grants special licenses to banks, insurance companies and securities and futures firms to operate their businesses, but it also imposes penalties and disciplinary measures on these companies if they contravene laws and regulations. In 2019, the legislature revised the Banking Act (銀行法), the Insurance Act (保險法) and the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法) to significantly increase the upper limits of fines, hoping to curb financial crime and protect the rights and interests of Taiwanese.

Amendments to the Banking Act raised the maximum fine for banks that have breached internal control and audit regulations or have failed to comply with financial audits from NT$10 million to NT$50 million. Amendments to the Insurance Act increased the maximum fine for engaging in the insurance business without approval to NT$30 million from NT$15 million, among others. As a result, fines imposed on financial companies exceeded NT$300 million in 2019 for the first time, reaching NT$300.38 million, up from NT$198.28 million in 2018. The amount further rose to NT$326.13 million in 2020 and reached NT$334.82 million last year, commission data showed.

The increase in fines over the past three years reflects the heavier penalties on financial companies following the revelation of several thefts by investment specialists and wealth management staff at local banks. As financial companies enhance their internal controls and increasingly meet regulatory compliance requirements, the maximum fine for a single case last year was NT$6 million, compared with several cases with fines of NT$10 million to NT$30 million in previous years. Consequently, the penalties imposed by the financial regulators from January to last month were largely down from those a year earlier, the data showed.

In addition to fines, regulators’ penalty measures include corrections, improvement requirements, warnings and restrictions, as well requiring that a company dismiss directors, supervisors and managers. That is because regulatory supervision is not supposed to focus solely on imposing heavy penalties, but on improving shortcomings at financial companies. The commission said that most of the penalties it issued this year were corrections and warnings.

Fraud investigations are time-consuming, as are instituting corrections at firms. It usually takes several months from the stage of financial inspection to the announcement of penalties, and because of this time gap, it is too early to judge whether improvements in internal controls and regulatory compliance during the first half of the year would continue into the second half, especially as regulators are examining firms’ chaotic sale of COVID-19 insurance policies early this year, which could lead to penalties in the coming months.