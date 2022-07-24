Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), the KMT’s Taipei mayoral candidate, became the focus of political talk shows over the past week, with pundits scrutinizing whether he is ready to become mayor.
The discussions were sparked on Monday when Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) handed over his duties as minister of health and welfare and head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to his successors, and immediately began his election campaign.
Following the DPP Electoral Strategy Committee’s July 10 recommendation that Chen run for Taipei mayor, he launched a dedicated Facebook page the same day, resigned from his post on Thursday last week, revealed his campaign team on Saturday last week, published an autobiography on Sunday and held his first campaign event on Tuesday, where he announced that former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) would be his campaign manager.
Chen’s swift actions showed that he is a competent candidate ready to take on the challenge, while Chiang, who took an early lead in the race when he on May 25 announced his candidacy in the KMT stronghold, suddenly seemed unprepared.
Chinese-language media said that Chiang’s campaign strategy has over the past week changed from Buddhist-style — “letting nature take its course” — to “lying flat,” with his slow and passive moves showing his inability to set the pace and theme of his campaign.
The final lineup of Chiang’s campaign team is still undecided almost two months after announcing his candidacy, and several team members have left the campaign, leading to speculation about his leadership and decisionmaking skills.
Facing Chen and, potentially, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) — who is backed by Taipei Mayor and Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), but might run as an independent — Chiang also seems to have trouble setting an agenda and attracting attention from the media.
Chen had been health minister for about five years and head of the CECC for about two-and-a-half years, earning national recognition for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Huang has been deputy mayor for nearly three years after serving more than 20 years as Taipei city councilor, proving that she is familiar with city politics.
Chiang in 2017 gained public attention for stalling the review of an amendment to the Labor Standards Act (勞基法), filibustering the debate for nearly three hours, but he lacks the experience he would need as Taipei mayor. His uninspiring personality and failed attempts to push KMT bills throught the legislature have left the public with a lukewarm impression, suggesting that his clout mostly stems from being the purported great-grandson of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).
Chiang Wan-an on Tuesday tackled criticism of his campaign, saying that his team is increasingly taking shape and describing himself as “a warrior who will fight until the very end.”
However, his counterattack only drew more criticism, as he made the statement at a news conference on disease prevention in which his team was expected to explain his proposed policies. Instead, he accused Chen of poor performance in preventing a lingering COVID-19 outbreak, and suggested vague solutions such as “putting the health of city residents first” and using artificial intelligence “to enhance care services for the elderly, pregnant women and children.”
Chiang Wan-an should give his campaign a clear direction as soon as possible and fill vacancies in his team, including naming a campaign manager. Otherwise he would have to rely on the dwindling part of the electorate that traditionally votes for any KMT candidate.
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in Nara, Japan, on July 8. As messages of condolence poured in from around the world, the quickest and most emotional of them came from two countries: India and Taiwan, both of whom have lost a loyal and true friend with Abe’s untimely demise. As an Indian living in Taiwan whose work is deeply influenced by Abe’s policies on India and Taiwan, I understand why there are striking similarities between the responses of Indians and Taiwanese to his passing. One of the swiftest responses came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote several
A depositors’ rights movement triggered by the collapse of several rural banks in China’s Henan Province has been simmering for a while and shows no signs of abating. The local government first tried to prevent angry depositors from congregating by using the pretext of “pandemic prevention” and imposing restrictions on individual depositors through their mandatory COVID-19 smartphone apps. When that failed, the authorities started sending thugs wearing white shirts to beat up the depositors — including elderly people and pregnant women — causing bloody injuries in several cases, while the police stood by and did nothing. It resembled the 2019
Friday last week marked the 35th anniversary of the lifting of martial law. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) and KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) posted on Facebook to mark the event, but also used the occasion to attack the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its “authoritarian and despotic ways.” Interestingly, it was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) of the DPP who designated July 15 as a historic day to commemorate the end of the Martial Law era, and if one looks at how the KMT has been obstructing transitional justice,
In an interview with the BBC earlier this month, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said: “In terms of capability I think China clearly is developing a capability ... the capability to attack Taiwan at some point in time. And whether they would or not, it’s a political choice, it’s a policy choice, that will be based off of how the Chinese view the cost risk benefit at the time.” “There’s no indications or warnings of anything imminent at this time. But again, we watch it very, very closely,” Milley added. Former US national security adviser John Bolton —