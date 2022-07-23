Taiwan, India will remember Abe

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in Nara, Japan, on July 8. As messages of condolence poured in from around the world, the quickest and most emotional of them came from two countries: India and Taiwan, both of whom have lost a loyal and true friend with Abe’s untimely demise. As an Indian living in Taiwan whose work is deeply influenced by Abe’s policies on India and Taiwan, I understand why there are striking similarities between the responses of Indians and Taiwanese to his passing. One of the swiftest responses came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote several

By Sana Hashmi 胡莎娜