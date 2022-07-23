Former US secretary of defense Mark Esper on Tuesday commented on Taiwan’s defense capability, recommending that Taipei promote “all-out defense” and extend its four-month military service for conscripts to one year, and to include women in the program.
Doing so would give the US and regional allies more confidence in assisting Taiwan to defend itself, said Esper, who was in Taipei leading a delegation from the Washington-based Atlantic Council think tank.
I completely agree with his recommendations.
The mandatory military service is a national obligation, as stipulated in the Constitution. It used to be that Taiwanese men over 18 had to perform military service for two to three years, during which they received basic training, and were assigned to units to become familiar with military life and combat skills.
However, the total length of military service for conscripts born after 1994 has since been reduced to only four months and outdoor training must be suspended on days that are too hot.
How can such a program instil in participants the determination of a soldier to safeguard the country? It has also lowered the public’s contribution and attention to national defense. What is worse is that it might raise doubts in the international community about the government’s resolve to safeguard Taiwan.
As intimidation by Chinese military aircraft and warships increases, Taiwanese must not let the outside world question their determination to defend the nation. Faced with such an urgent matter, extending Taiwan’s military service brooks no delay.
To safeguard its own country, Israel has been promoting “all-out defense,” which is key to its success in securing its foothold with so many nations hostile to it on its doorstep. Some have suggested that Taiwan learn from Israel by including women in military service.
It might be difficult to achieve “all-out defense” right away, but extending military service for men to at least one year seems feasible. The extension should be adopted as soon as possible, because it would have the spillover effect of showing the world that Taiwanese are determined to safeguard their country.
Not long ago, the Ministry of National Defense announced plans to intensify the training program of the reserve forces as well as to extend the training period. However, if the period for military service is too short, and the training is not sufficient and rigorous enough, adding and extending reservist programs would be of little use.
When addressing 200 high-school students from across Taiwan in October last year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that the world is watching whether Taiwan has the will to protect itself.
The stronger the will, the stronger international support would be, she said.
Well said, President Tsai.
Today, the world is watching whether Taiwanese have a strong will to protect themselves. Some US officials have also said that US assistance to Taiwan would depend entirely on the determination of Taiwanese and their capability to defend themselves.
The government must extend the mandatory military service immediately.
Tsai Jr-keng is a retired elementary-school principal.
Translated by Eddy Chang
