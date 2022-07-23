Months after a reported visit in April was foiled by a case of COVID-19, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rumored to be planning to visit Taiwan next month.
According to six sources quoted by the Financial Times, Pelosi’s delegation would swing by Taiwan on a visit to Asia, although the speaker’s office and the US Department of State have yet to confirm the plans. If she does visit, she would become the highest-ranking US lawmaker to set foot in Taiwan since then-House speaker Newt Gingrich met then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in 1997.
Even before the report was published, doubts began to fly. The paper quoted its sources as saying there were differing opinions within the White House as to whether the visit is a good idea. The thinking is that her initial April plan would have coincided with the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making a gesture of solidarity toward Taiwan more palatable. A visit next month might not convey the same message.
US President Joe Biden also backtracked when asked about it on Wednesday, saying: “I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now.” He is likely trying to tread carefully, as he is slated to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) before the month’s end for the first time in four months. It is also a sensitive moment for Xi, as he must display a tough image to shore up support within his party before its national congress later this year, when he is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.
Beijing, of course, lobbed the same protestations as always, saying the trip would amount to “malicious provocation,” prompting fears it might try to declare a no-fly zone over Taiwan before Pelosi’s trip.
News of the potentially momentous visit came amid a flurry of recent stopovers by US lawmakers and officials. Former US secretary of defense Mark Esper arrived in Taipei this week, just days after US Senator Rick Scott left. Another delegation of six legislators came in April, followed by a second visit by US Senator Tammy Duckworth in May.
Perhaps the most high-profile visit was by former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in March, who took the opportunity to call for the formal recognition of Taiwan — ahead of confirming last week his designs on the presidency in 2024.
The visible and enthusiastic support from US politicians is encouraging, although they do have a key feature in common: Except for Duckworth and one member of the April delegation, all are members of the Republican Party.
Democrats have historically been more circumspect when it comes to foreign affairs, but US public opinion on Taiwan is changing. A poll last year by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs for the first time found that more than half of Americans support defending Taiwan in the event of an attack, while 69 percent back formal recognition. And following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, anxieties have begun to converge on the Taiwan Strait. In response, Republicans are using their penchant for strong rhetoric to declare unequivocal support for Taiwan, casting the Democrats as unwilling to stand up to geopolitical bullies.
Taiwan thankfully enjoys bipartisan support in Washington, but shifting rhetoric risks turning it into a partisan issue. A visit by the House’s Democratic leader, despite protestations from Beijing, would send a very strong signal that Democrats are just as committed to Taiwan and to defending democracies worldwide.
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in Nara, Japan, on July 8. As messages of condolence poured in from around the world, the quickest and most emotional of them came from two countries: India and Taiwan, both of whom have lost a loyal and true friend with Abe’s untimely demise. As an Indian living in Taiwan whose work is deeply influenced by Abe’s policies on India and Taiwan, I understand why there are striking similarities between the responses of Indians and Taiwanese to his passing. One of the swiftest responses came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote several
Friday last week marked the 35th anniversary of the lifting of martial law. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) and KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) posted on Facebook to mark the event, but also used the occasion to attack the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its “authoritarian and despotic ways.” Interestingly, it was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) of the DPP who designated July 15 as a historic day to commemorate the end of the Martial Law era, and if one looks at how the KMT has been obstructing transitional justice,
In an interview with the BBC earlier this month, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said: “In terms of capability I think China clearly is developing a capability ... the capability to attack Taiwan at some point in time. And whether they would or not, it’s a political choice, it’s a policy choice, that will be based off of how the Chinese view the cost risk benefit at the time.” “There’s no indications or warnings of anything imminent at this time. But again, we watch it very, very closely,” Milley added. Former US national security adviser John Bolton —
A depositors’ rights movement triggered by the collapse of several rural banks in China’s Henan Province has been simmering for a while and shows no signs of abating. The local government first tried to prevent angry depositors from congregating by using the pretext of “pandemic prevention” and imposing restrictions on individual depositors through their mandatory COVID-19 smartphone apps. When that failed, the authorities started sending thugs wearing white shirts to beat up the depositors — including elderly people and pregnant women — causing bloody injuries in several cases, while the police stood by and did nothing. It resembled the 2019