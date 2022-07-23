EDITORIAL: Pelosi’s visit would signal shift

Months after a reported visit in April was foiled by a case of COVID-19, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rumored to be planning to visit Taiwan next month.

According to six sources quoted by the Financial Times, Pelosi’s delegation would swing by Taiwan on a visit to Asia, although the speaker’s office and the US Department of State have yet to confirm the plans. If she does visit, she would become the highest-ranking US lawmaker to set foot in Taiwan since then-House speaker Newt Gingrich met then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in 1997.

Even before the report was published, doubts began to fly. The paper quoted its sources as saying there were differing opinions within the White House as to whether the visit is a good idea. The thinking is that her initial April plan would have coincided with the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making a gesture of solidarity toward Taiwan more palatable. A visit next month might not convey the same message.

US President Joe Biden also backtracked when asked about it on Wednesday, saying: “I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now.” He is likely trying to tread carefully, as he is slated to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) before the month’s end for the first time in four months. It is also a sensitive moment for Xi, as he must display a tough image to shore up support within his party before its national congress later this year, when he is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.

Beijing, of course, lobbed the same protestations as always, saying the trip would amount to “malicious provocation,” prompting fears it might try to declare a no-fly zone over Taiwan before Pelosi’s trip.

News of the potentially momentous visit came amid a flurry of recent stopovers by US lawmakers and officials. Former US secretary of defense Mark Esper arrived in Taipei this week, just days after US Senator Rick Scott left. Another delegation of six legislators came in April, followed by a second visit by US Senator Tammy Duckworth in May.

Perhaps the most high-profile visit was by former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in March, who took the opportunity to call for the formal recognition of Taiwan — ahead of confirming last week his designs on the presidency in 2024.

The visible and enthusiastic support from US politicians is encouraging, although they do have a key feature in common: Except for Duckworth and one member of the April delegation, all are members of the Republican Party.

Democrats have historically been more circumspect when it comes to foreign affairs, but US public opinion on Taiwan is changing. A poll last year by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs for the first time found that more than half of Americans support defending Taiwan in the event of an attack, while 69 percent back formal recognition. And following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, anxieties have begun to converge on the Taiwan Strait. In response, Republicans are using their penchant for strong rhetoric to declare unequivocal support for Taiwan, casting the Democrats as unwilling to stand up to geopolitical bullies.

Taiwan thankfully enjoys bipartisan support in Washington, but shifting rhetoric risks turning it into a partisan issue. A visit by the House’s Democratic leader, despite protestations from Beijing, would send a very strong signal that Democrats are just as committed to Taiwan and to defending democracies worldwide.