EDITORIAL: Chen’s green card a nonissue

Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Thursday last week announced his resignation as minister of health and welfare, saying that he was standing down to focus on his Taipei mayoral campaign. Following his announcement, a newly published autobiography revealed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate once applied for a US green card, as he was seeking to leave Taiwan during the White Terror era.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) excoriated Chen for “using the US to accentuate his importance,” implying that Chen meant to say that he could have been a US resident, but had chosen to stay in Taiwan. Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), the KMT’s Taipei mayoral candidate, urged Chen to provide proof of renouncing the card.

Chen hit back, saying: “I did not have a green card, I simply applied for one once.” He then asked whether anyone in the upper echelons of the KMT also sought to leave Taiwan at the time he applied for the green card — in the 1970s, when Taiwan had left the UN and continued to be plagued by the White Terror, and many people, especially Chen’s fellow undergraduate students, sought to leave the country.

However, Chen said that after graduating, he contemplated his role in society and eventually decided to stay in Taiwan, adding that the nation could not improve if all talented people were to move abroad.

During political campaigns, candidates’ loyalty to their country is often called into question, especially if they have foreign residency or work permits, and controversies surrounding US green cards have appeared more than once in previous elections in Taiwan. The issue haunted former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of the KMT in his 2008 presidential campaign.

Saying that he also applied for and held a green card before, Chiang uploaded his copy of the Record of Abandonment of Lawful Permanent Resident Status to social media when he was running for legislator in 2015.

Upon Chen’s announcement of his mayoral campaign, polls showed that his popularity and approval ratings had been on the rise, as opposed to Chiang, whose ratings had plateaued. As the KMT has not found major failings or blemishes aside from issues related to Chen’s disease prevention measures over the past two years, it resorted to the old green card trick.

However, such a low blow did not resonate with the public, as Chen has given ample reasons for his application, and unlike other politicians, he was not granted a green card.

Rather than using a fault-finding approach, the KMT should take a leaf out of Chen’s campaign book. Within less than 10 days, he unveiled his campaign team’s strong lineup, with former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) as its head and DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) as secretary-general, while Chiang’s team is still nowhere to be seen.

Chen’s dignified and composed image as health minister over the past two years dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic left the public — especially younger people — greatly impressed by his leadership abilities.

However, compared with his opponents, he has had little political experience outside the field of public health. He served as deputy minister of health and welfare from 2005 to 2008, presidential adviser in 2016 and as health minister from 2017 until his resignation.

Political affiliations aside, Chen will have to prove to independent voters that he has the competency and the vision to solve issues that have been sitting on the shelf for the past eight years, such as the quagmire of the Taipei Dome, traffic jams in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) and pension policy. While Chen is getting a lot right at the moment — thanks to a good team behind him — there are still many obstacles ahead.