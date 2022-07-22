Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Thursday last week announced his resignation as minister of health and welfare, saying that he was standing down to focus on his Taipei mayoral campaign. Following his announcement, a newly published autobiography revealed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate once applied for a US green card, as he was seeking to leave Taiwan during the White Terror era.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) excoriated Chen for “using the US to accentuate his importance,” implying that Chen meant to say that he could have been a US resident, but had chosen to stay in Taiwan. Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), the KMT’s Taipei mayoral candidate, urged Chen to provide proof of renouncing the card.
Chen hit back, saying: “I did not have a green card, I simply applied for one once.” He then asked whether anyone in the upper echelons of the KMT also sought to leave Taiwan at the time he applied for the green card — in the 1970s, when Taiwan had left the UN and continued to be plagued by the White Terror, and many people, especially Chen’s fellow undergraduate students, sought to leave the country.
However, Chen said that after graduating, he contemplated his role in society and eventually decided to stay in Taiwan, adding that the nation could not improve if all talented people were to move abroad.
During political campaigns, candidates’ loyalty to their country is often called into question, especially if they have foreign residency or work permits, and controversies surrounding US green cards have appeared more than once in previous elections in Taiwan. The issue haunted former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of the KMT in his 2008 presidential campaign.
Saying that he also applied for and held a green card before, Chiang uploaded his copy of the Record of Abandonment of Lawful Permanent Resident Status to social media when he was running for legislator in 2015.
Upon Chen’s announcement of his mayoral campaign, polls showed that his popularity and approval ratings had been on the rise, as opposed to Chiang, whose ratings had plateaued. As the KMT has not found major failings or blemishes aside from issues related to Chen’s disease prevention measures over the past two years, it resorted to the old green card trick.
However, such a low blow did not resonate with the public, as Chen has given ample reasons for his application, and unlike other politicians, he was not granted a green card.
Rather than using a fault-finding approach, the KMT should take a leaf out of Chen’s campaign book. Within less than 10 days, he unveiled his campaign team’s strong lineup, with former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) as its head and DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) as secretary-general, while Chiang’s team is still nowhere to be seen.
Chen’s dignified and composed image as health minister over the past two years dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic left the public — especially younger people — greatly impressed by his leadership abilities.
However, compared with his opponents, he has had little political experience outside the field of public health. He served as deputy minister of health and welfare from 2005 to 2008, presidential adviser in 2016 and as health minister from 2017 until his resignation.
Political affiliations aside, Chen will have to prove to independent voters that he has the competency and the vision to solve issues that have been sitting on the shelf for the past eight years, such as the quagmire of the Taipei Dome, traffic jams in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) and pension policy. While Chen is getting a lot right at the moment — thanks to a good team behind him — there are still many obstacles ahead.
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in Nara, Japan, on July 8. As messages of condolence poured in from around the world, the quickest and most emotional of them came from two countries: India and Taiwan, both of whom have lost a loyal and true friend with Abe’s untimely demise. As an Indian living in Taiwan whose work is deeply influenced by Abe’s policies on India and Taiwan, I understand why there are striking similarities between the responses of Indians and Taiwanese to his passing. One of the swiftest responses came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote several
In an interview with the BBC earlier this month, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said: “In terms of capability I think China clearly is developing a capability ... the capability to attack Taiwan at some point in time. And whether they would or not, it’s a political choice, it’s a policy choice, that will be based off of how the Chinese view the cost risk benefit at the time.” “There’s no indications or warnings of anything imminent at this time. But again, we watch it very, very closely,” Milley added. Former US national security adviser John Bolton —
My colleague at The Heritage Foundation, historian and co-founder of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, Lee Edwards, remarked in a column last year that in the United States, opposition to Confucius Institutes has managed to unite left and right. That is no small feat. It is a spirt of grace Americans must nurture, not just as it applies to fighting Chinese influence on American college campuses, but in the broader intergenerational struggle with China that is now underway. We can’t win without it. Like Dr Edwards, I’m inspired by the work of the National Association of Scholars (NAS), an organization of
Not only was he well-known as the founding father of the Indo-Pacific strategy and the architect of the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) between the US, Japan, Australia and India, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has also been hailed by democracies worldwide for his leading role in the global anti-China campaign, notably through his strong support for Taiwan’s expansion of its diplomatic outreach. After the assassination of Japan’s former leader during an election campaign in the Japanese city of Nara, political figures in the Taiwanese government and people from all walks of life of the island democracy offered condolences on