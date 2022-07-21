At the opening of thjs year’s UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon on June 27, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Sadly, we have taken the ocean for granted, and today we face what I would call an ‘ocean emergency.’” He also outlined four key recommendations: investing in sustainable ocean economies; preventing and reducing marine pollution; addressing climate change and investing in climate-resilient coastal infrastructure; and, supporting more science and innovation.
Despite the willingness of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies Tuvalu and Palau to include Taiwanese experts as members of their delegations, Taiwan was blocked by China from attending the event. Tuvaluan Minister for Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe withdrew from the delegation in protest, while Palau, the Marshall Islands and the US criticized China at the close of the event on July 1.
Tuvalu, Palau and the Marshall Islands are in the South Pacific region, where China has been very active in recent years. In late March, the Chinese government secretly signed a security cooperation agreement with the Solomon Islands. During his visit to the region in late May, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) attempted to ink a regional cooperation agreement with 10 South Pacific countries on police affairs, national security, and information and communications. However, it did not come through due to a lack of consensus agreement among the Pacific islands, and intervention on the part of the US and Australia.
The South Pacific states mainly lie between the second and third island chains, and are also at the geopolitical front line of Australia and New Zealand. Given their strategic positions, China’s move to place its flag in the region has drawn the attention of the parties involved. The diplomatic race between Taiwan and China in the South Pacific has been intense over the past 20 years. At a time when the US and Australia are focused on Chinese threats to security and geopolitics, perhaps the latest demands for “ocean governance” can provide a new opportunity and different perspective for Taiwan’s diplomatic work.
The South Pacific states are threatened by climate change and marine pollution on the one hand, but they also enjoy vast economic resources in the sea on the other hand. For example, while giving a speech in last year’s UN Climate Change Conference, Kofe stood in the ocean in Funafuti, Tuvalu, to highlight the urgent threat of climate change to his country. Tuvalu’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is about 900,000km2 — the 38th-largest in the world, and it is rich in resources, ranging from bonito to yellowfin tuna and bigeye tuna.
This massive EEZ is highly valuable to the UN’s first key recommendations of investing in sustainable ocean economies and third key recommendation of addressing climate change. Experts estimate that sustainable ocean governance could boost sea food production sixfold and renewable energy generation 40-fold.
Moreover, ocean-based carbon dioxide capture, fixation and storage technology is one of the most promising directions for the technology development of carbon neutrality. The government should consider integrating related industrial, academic and research resources in Taiwan to develop a new South Pacific strategy based on science and innovation to develop a new economic model for coprosperity with its allies.
Steven Wu is a researcher and manager in the field of biotechnology.
Translated by Eddy Chang
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in Nara, Japan, on July 8. As messages of condolence poured in from around the world, the quickest and most emotional of them came from two countries: India and Taiwan, both of whom have lost a loyal and true friend with Abe’s untimely demise. As an Indian living in Taiwan whose work is deeply influenced by Abe’s policies on India and Taiwan, I understand why there are striking similarities between the responses of Indians and Taiwanese to his passing. One of the swiftest responses came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote several
In an interview with the BBC earlier this month, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said: “In terms of capability I think China clearly is developing a capability ... the capability to attack Taiwan at some point in time. And whether they would or not, it’s a political choice, it’s a policy choice, that will be based off of how the Chinese view the cost risk benefit at the time.” “There’s no indications or warnings of anything imminent at this time. But again, we watch it very, very closely,” Milley added. Former US national security adviser John Bolton —
My colleague at The Heritage Foundation, historian and co-founder of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, Lee Edwards, remarked in a column last year that in the United States, opposition to Confucius Institutes has managed to unite left and right. That is no small feat. It is a spirt of grace Americans must nurture, not just as it applies to fighting Chinese influence on American college campuses, but in the broader intergenerational struggle with China that is now underway. We can’t win without it. Like Dr Edwards, I’m inspired by the work of the National Association of Scholars (NAS), an organization of
Young Taiwanese should strive for the “Chinese dream of national rejuvenation” and support unification between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) told the 20th Straits Youth Forum in Xiamen, China, on Monday. Fifty young Taiwanese invited to attend this year’s forum wrote a letter to Xi, sharing their experiences of studying, working and living in China. In his reply, Xi wrote: “I am glad to learn that young people from Taiwan have witnessed the rapid developments and changes of the motherland, and felt the warm feelings between compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait,