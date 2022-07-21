Climate change diplomatic strategy

By Steven Wu 吳智遠





At the opening of thjs year’s UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon on June 27, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Sadly, we have taken the ocean for granted, and today we face what I would call an ‘ocean emergency.’” He also outlined four key recommendations: investing in sustainable ocean economies; preventing and reducing marine pollution; addressing climate change and investing in climate-resilient coastal infrastructure; and, supporting more science and innovation.

Despite the willingness of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies Tuvalu and Palau to include Taiwanese experts as members of their delegations, Taiwan was blocked by China from attending the event. Tuvaluan Minister for Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe withdrew from the delegation in protest, while Palau, the Marshall Islands and the US criticized China at the close of the event on July 1.

Tuvalu, Palau and the Marshall Islands are in the South Pacific region, where China has been very active in recent years. In late March, the Chinese government secretly signed a security cooperation agreement with the Solomon Islands. During his visit to the region in late May, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) attempted to ink a regional cooperation agreement with 10 South Pacific countries on police affairs, national security, and information and communications. However, it did not come through due to a lack of consensus agreement among the Pacific islands, and intervention on the part of the US and Australia.

The South Pacific states mainly lie between the second and third island chains, and are also at the geopolitical front line of Australia and New Zealand. Given their strategic positions, China’s move to place its flag in the region has drawn the attention of the parties involved. The diplomatic race between Taiwan and China in the South Pacific has been intense over the past 20 years. At a time when the US and Australia are focused on Chinese threats to security and geopolitics, perhaps the latest demands for “ocean governance” can provide a new opportunity and different perspective for Taiwan’s diplomatic work.

The South Pacific states are threatened by climate change and marine pollution on the one hand, but they also enjoy vast economic resources in the sea on the other hand. For example, while giving a speech in last year’s UN Climate Change Conference, Kofe stood in the ocean in Funafuti, Tuvalu, to highlight the urgent threat of climate change to his country. Tuvalu’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is about 900,000km2 — the 38th-largest in the world, and it is rich in resources, ranging from bonito to yellowfin tuna and bigeye tuna.

This massive EEZ is highly valuable to the UN’s first key recommendations of investing in sustainable ocean economies and third key recommendation of addressing climate change. Experts estimate that sustainable ocean governance could boost sea food production sixfold and renewable energy generation 40-fold.

Moreover, ocean-based carbon dioxide capture, fixation and storage technology is one of the most promising directions for the technology development of carbon neutrality. The government should consider integrating related industrial, academic and research resources in Taiwan to develop a new South Pacific strategy based on science and innovation to develop a new economic model for coprosperity with its allies.

Steven Wu is a researcher and manager in the field of biotechnology.

Translated by Eddy Chang