[ LETTER ] Chu coming to senses

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) is increasingly resembling something akin to a level-headed, moderate politician. His decision to throw his weight behind former KMT legislator Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) to contest the upcoming Kaohsiung mayoral election, and his refusal to nominate Miaoli County Council Speaker Chung Tung-chin (鍾東錦) as the party’s Miaoli mayoral election candidate, showed great courage and leadership.

Imagine if Chu had not intervened and Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) were selected as the KMT’s Kaohsiung mayoral candidate. How many votes would Chang, with his “red unification” background, muster among the predominantly localist Kaohsiung electorate? The party would surely have suffered a wipeout of its councilors in the city.

His refusal to nominate Chung was perhaps even more indicative of Chu’s determination to rebuild the party’s image and he deserves praise for his actions.

Chu also ordered that the KMT flag be flown at half-mast at the party’s headquarters in Taipei out of respect for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and has said that he would attend Abe’s state funeral.

Chu must have known that this would be like waving a red rag to a bull with respect to the KMT’s deep-blue and “red unification” factions. Chu probably realizes that Chang and his fellow travelers, such as Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) and former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), make a lot of noise, but represent a vanishingly small constituency.

Opinion polls over the past few years have repeatedly shown that the vast majority of voters identify as “Taiwanese” and not “Chinese” — and have no desire to be “united” with China. This reality has clearly not been lost on Chu: He knows that if he continues to allow his party to be held hostage by extremist elements, it will go the way of the dinosaurs.

Chu likely also realizes that he must get a grip on the members of his party who constantly spout vexatious nonsense. One notorious example is KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰), who recently criticized the government for flying the national flag at half-staff in honor of Abe, saying: “President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should have lowered the flag for the 10,000 people who have lost their lives [from COVID-19] and their families, instead of grieving for [US President Joe] Biden’s dog.”

Fai’s office subsequently claimed that his words had been misrepresented, but what he said is there for all to see.

Every time Fai and his ilk open their mouths, not only do they cause serious damage to the KMT’s image, but they besmirch the reputation of the entire nation.

Chu cannot pretend that he did not hear what Fai said. He must discipline Fai so that the public can see that he is taking concrete steps to normalize the KMT and shake off its image as the Chinese Communist Party’s “little brother.” Above all, Chu must stand with mainstream public opinion, or face electoral oblivion.

Chiu Ping-chin

Taipei