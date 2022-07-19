Expect more hostage diplomacy from a desperate Iran

A media performance that falsely accused foreign diplomats of spying in Iran should be a warning to the West

By Bobby Ghosh / Bloomberg Opinion





It might have been a scene from a perverse Persian-language Keystone Cops remake. On Wednesday last week, Iran’s state-run Press TV aired footage that, it claimed, showed Britain’s deputy ambassador taking soil samples in a desert location close to where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducts missile exercises.

The report said the IRGC had caught Giles Whitaker spying on military sites, along with the spouse of the Austrian embassy’s cultural attache and a Polish university professor. The British diplomat was “expelled from the city after apologizing,” Press TV added.

The event seemed certain to ignite a major international diplomatic flare-up, until British Ambassador to Iran Simon Shercliff wrote on Twitter that Whitaker had left the country in December when his posting ended. The Austrian embassy said none of its staff or their relatives had been detained. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a scientist had indeed been “deprived of his freedom” in Iran — not last week, but in September last year.

Illustration: Yusha

Tehran offered neither explanation nor apology for the bizarre episode. Nor did it provide clarity on the fate of the Polish scientist. The Copernicus University in Tolun named him as Maciej Walczak, head of its environmental microbiology and biotechnology department.

By the end of last week, the regime’s spycatchers had returned to their traditional trade of locking up Iranians — in this instance, two filmmakers who had dared challenge the security establishment on social media. In London, perplexed officials were just glad to be spared a reprise of the 2020 diplomatic dust-up over the brief detention of the then-British ambassador during a spasm of anti-government protests in the Iranian capital.

However, Britons should not exhale just yet. Indeed, the events of last week should put all Western governments on high alert for diplomatic theatrics and threats from Tehran as Iran is backed into a corner by crises at home and abroad. Arresting high-profile foreigners, or even claiming to, and parading them on TV allows the regime to shift blame for what ails the country onto perfidious outsiders and gives it bargaining chips for negotiations with the West.

Rights groups say Iran has anywhere between 20 and 40 foreigners and Iranians with dual nationality in captivity. The exact number is hard to gauge because it sometimes suits both sides in a hostage situation to keep things under wraps. As with the Polish scientist, news of an arrest can be withheld for months, even years, and announced only when the regime wants to distract its domestic audience or needs to show its hand in negotiations abroad.

It will likely feel the need to do both, in large measure, in the months ahead. In street protests and on social media, Iranians are increasingly giving voice to their economic distress, caused by chronic corruption and mismanagement as much as US sanctions. The regime’s hopes of having those restraints removed are fading in tandem with the chances of the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

The latest round of negotiations, in Qatar, were a failure. The US and European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the nuclear pact is known, are signaling that their patience is wearing thin. US President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new sanctions, targeting the smuggling networks through which Iran exports oil. (Those exports are already being squeezed by cheaper Russian supplies.)

If the Western signatories conclude that negotiations are futile, they may exercise the JCPOA’s “snapback” clause, which would add UN sanctions to those already imposed by the US.

This is not the first time the Iranians have found themselves in this bind, and their tried and tested response has been what can only be described as “hostage diplomacy” — seizing foreigners or Iranians with dual nationality and expecting cash or concessions for their release. This is a practice going back to the fall of 1979, when 66 Americans were taken hostage in the storming of the US embassy in Tehran; 52 were held for 444 days.

The regime’s demands then — mainly, the return of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi to Iran — were unfulfilled. However, it has had more success recently, swapping several US hostages for US$400 billion in 2016, and receiving US$530 million for the British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe earlier this year. (Washington and London denied these payments amounted to ransom, but their timing leaves little doubt that they were relayed quid pro quo.)

Encouraged by these successes, Iran has grown more aggressive and opportunistic in using hostages as carrots or sticks. Earlier this year, it arrested a Belgian even as Belgian lawmakers debated a proposed prisoner-swap treaty that would allow an Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years for plotting a bomb attack near Paris to be sent back to Tehran.

Last month, Tehran threatened to hang a Swedish-Iranian and arrested a Swedish tourist as a Stockholm district court deliberated in a case implicating a high-ranking member of the Iranian regime in war crimes. That same week, Iran arrested a French couple ahead of a EU envoy’s visit to Tehran pressing the regime on nuclear negotiations. Sweden and France have warned their citizens against traveling to Iran.

There is neither the pretense of subtlety in these arrests nor the plausible deniability invoked in previous years, when the detentions were attributed to hard-line elements in the judiciary and security services to embarrass a supposedly moderate president. Since Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took office last year, all branches of the government are controlled by hard-liners.

In his previous role as head of the judiciary, it was part of Raisi’s job to provide legal cover for the taking of hostages. Now, he is hoping to collect the ransom. Western governments should expect more Walczaks than Whitakers in the months ahead.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.