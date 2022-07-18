China’s leaders got a little irritated at me the last time I visited Taiwan. Beijing flew 40 fighter jets over Taiwan’s airspace and declared me an enemy of the state. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) apparatchiks harassed the journalists covering the trip and writing about the Clean Network’s defeat of their 5G master plan through the deployment of the “Trust Doctrine.” Now, China’s totalitarian twin and closest military and economic ally, Russia, is rewriting history, claiming non-NATO Ukraine is part of Mother Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging an unprovoked and bloody invasion, and has brazenly declared that any military
With political parties lining up their candidates to contest November’s nine-in-one local elections, the first significant mudslinging of the election season has already occurred, once again involving academic plagiarism. The first clod was flung on Tuesday last week. Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) told a news conference that Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) — who on Friday retired as mayor of Hsinchu, as he is the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) nominee for Taoyuan mayor — plagiarized his 2008 master’s thesis. The DPP returned fire. Lin denied the allegation and threatened legal action against Wang, while Lin’s academic
On Friday, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated. The suspected killer had reportedly served in the Japan Self Defense Forces, where he had received military training. It appeared that he acted alone, and although the Japanese police at the time had not yet ascertained a motive, the killing looked like a lone wolf attack. Such acts are mostly carried out by a single person, unaffiliated with any particular group. They are difficult to prevent and often lead to irreversible tragedies. Taiwan has experienced similar events, including the fatal stabbing of a police officer on a train in July 2019, and
Young Taiwanese should strive for the “Chinese dream of national rejuvenation” and support unification between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) told the 20th Straits Youth Forum in Xiamen, China, on Monday. Fifty young Taiwanese invited to attend this year’s forum wrote a letter to Xi, sharing their experiences of studying, working and living in China. In his reply, Xi wrote: “I am glad to learn that young people from Taiwan have witnessed the rapid developments and changes of the motherland, and felt the warm feelings between compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait,