Taiwan must take a cue from Abe legacy

By Chu Meng-hsiang 朱孟庠





Several days after the life of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was cut short by an assassin, a coalition of councilors supportive of Abe’s political agenda last week won a two-thirds supermajority in a Japanese House of Councilors election — enough seats for an amendment of Japan’s post-World War II constitution.

The effort to build a political coalition large enough to amend it has been a 72-year marathon.

Finally, Japan appears to be on the cusp of becoming a normal nation state.

If Article 9 of the pacifist constitution were to be amended, it would allow the Japan Self-Defense Forces to become a normal military. Thereafter, if Chinese aircraft or vessels trespass into Japanese sovereign waters or if Beijing were to launch military action against Taiwan, Tokyo would be able to defend its territory and assist with the defense of Taiwan.

Abe’s influential political career spanned three decades, starting in 1993 when he was elected to the Japanese House of Representatives, and ending in 2020, when he prematurely stepped down as prime minister, citing a relapse of a chronic illness. Despite his retirement from politics, Abe maintained influence as a modern-day shogun.

The term shogun entered the Japanese lexicon during the Edo period, when Japan was ruled by the Tokugawa shogunate military government. While nominally appointed by the emperor, it was the shogun — hereditary military commanders — who wielded real decisionmaking power behind the scenes.

After he retired, Abe’s influence penetrated throughout government and he continued to influence Japanese foreign policy.

Remarkably, the political dynasty to which Abe belonged has produced three prime ministers, all of whom maintained close ties with Taiwan. Abe would frequently raise the issue of Taiwan in conversations with foreign politicians, and would always say the same thing: “Do not let Taiwan feel alone.”

Now that he is no longer with us, Abe’s warm and affectionate solicitude for Taiwan is suffused with even greater poignancy.

Abe’s death has prompted Japanese to embrace amending the constitution, so that it Japan can possess its own military as a normal country.

Abe’s legacy should be an inspiration to Taiwanese. The prospect of Taiwan also becoming a normal nation state is by no means remote. A coalition of localist legislators might be able to reach the required three-quarters majority to amend the nation’s official name in Taiwan’s Constitution. Taiwanese, too, can normalize the nation’s status.

Abe’s life shares many similarities with that of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). Both were driven by a common mission of shepherding their respective countries toward discarding the manacles of history. Both were far-sighted individuals who possessed an ardent desire to build a new country and a new people, and they devoted their lives toward that goal.

Abe encouraged Japanese to come out from their post-war purdah and embrace a new, modern identity; Lee inspired Taiwanese to begin to think of themselves as a people in their own right. Both leaders were genuine trailblazers who successfully navigated their nations through new political eras.

Regrettably, Abe could not embark on a planned visit to Taiwan to pay his final respects to Lee. The plan, along with Abe’s life, was irrevocably shattered by a bullet from an assassin’s gun.

As Taiwanese mourn Abe’s passing, they must channel his spirit, unite and fight to achieve the dream of a bone fide Taiwanese nation.

Chu Meng-hsiang is a counselor at the Lee Teng-hui Association for Democracy.

Translated by Edward Jones