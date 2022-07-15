Closing the back door to master’s degrees

By Lu Chien-chi 呂健吉





Recent allegations that former Hsinchu mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) plagiarized his 2008 and 2017 master’s theses have exposed some strange phenomena in Taiwan’s graduate schools. If the Ministry of Education cannot tackle those problems, the institutions might turn into diploma mills, opening the back door for people of elevated importance.

First, due to Taiwan’s low birthrate, graduate schools have been grappling with declining student enrollment. In the past few years, some of them have discontinued written entry tests or lowered the standards for applicants. Some master’s programs have replaced them with application reviews and oral interviews. Thus, when the number of applicants is lower than the number of openings, almost all applicants would be admitted.

In particular, so-called “in-service master’s programs” are wide open to all applicants, as universities are making every effort to attract prospective students.

Second, although class sizes at graduate schools are smaller than in universities’ undergraduate programs, many professors pay less attention to student attendance, especially at in-service master’s programs, where attendance rates are particularly low.

As for politicians enrolling in such programs, for which classes are mostly on weekends, how will they ever have time to attend, as they also need to build rapport with supporters on weekends? Ironically, many teachers turn a blind eye to this problem. Even if a student only shows up a few times throughout the semester, they can still pass by submitting a term paper. To many professors it does not matter who wrote it, whether it was well-written or plagiarized, as long as it is submitted.

Third, although writing a master’s thesis is a graduate student’s own responsibility, whether they pass depends on their thesis advisers.

Many stricter professors only accept a limited number of students, with numbers ranging from five to seven per year.

Professors who supervise more than 10 students per year have a huge burden.

Lin’s adviser, Chung Hua University professor Ho Li-hsing (賀力行), is responsible for supervising more than 20 students per year, a situation that is beyond imagination. Can he ensure the quality of his students’ theses?

Why are such advisers so popular among graduate students? Asking them for advice has nothing to do with academic achievement or research quality. Instead, their students rely on their supervisor’s network within the school’s faculty and expect to pass the oral defenses of their master’s theses smoothly. Nearly two-thirds of Ho’s students invite the same professor to their oral defenses, and the reason is self-evident.

When looking into Lin’s master’s theses, the ministry should not only assess his academic ethics, but also investigate whether his advisers were involved in any wrongdoing.

The ministry should regulate the requirements for acquiring master’s degrees more rigorously, as well as review graduate schools’ enrollment thresholds and the content of their courses, for regular and in-service programs.

In terms of quality control, there should be stricter standards for the number of students a thesis adviser can take, invitation of oral defense committee members and writing quality of master’s theses.

After Lin’s “thesis gate” case, the country’s graduate schools must ensure that there is no back door for certain people to acquire academic degrees.

Lu Chien-chi is chairman of the Taiwan Philosophical Counseling Association.

Translated by Eddy Chang