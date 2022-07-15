EDITORIAL: Organic independence to dominate

Young Taiwanese should strive for the “Chinese dream of national rejuvenation” and support unification between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) told the 20th Straits Youth Forum in Xiamen, China, on Monday.

Fifty young Taiwanese invited to attend this year’s forum wrote a letter to Xi, sharing their experiences of studying, working and living in China. In his reply, Xi wrote: “I am glad to learn that young people from Taiwan have witnessed the rapid developments and changes of the motherland, and felt the warm feelings between compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, who are all of the same family.”

“We will, as always, create favorable conditions for young people across the Taiwan Strait to learn from each other and provide more convenience for Taiwanese youth to study, work, start businesses and live on the mainland,” he added.

The Mainland Affairs Council said that China’s proclamation that young people on both sides would benefit from the exchanges are nothing but propaganda to poach talent to fill capability gaps in the Chinese economy.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Mei-hui (王美惠) said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is taking advantage of first-time jobseekers, making promises of economic opportunities that turn out to be empty. There is no such thing as the “motherland,” she said, adding that Taiwan and China are separate countries. Taiwanese should be aware of the true conditions behind China’s facade, she said.

The CCP has been relentless in its use of tactics to cozy up to young Taiwanese. Through inviting them to historical sites, holding cross-strait hip-hop dance competitions and having Taiwanese celebrities appear in Chinese singing contests, it has sought to integrate Taiwan through cooperation, economic benefits and emotional appeal. However, these tactics have failed to attract young Taiwanese.

The main reason is that ideas of “organic independence” are prevalent among them. Those born after 1980 predominantly identify themselves as Taiwanese and consider Taiwan to be an independent, sovereign state. The concept dates back to the Sunflower movement, student-led protests in 2014 that prevented the passage of a cross-strait service trade agreement promoted by then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九). The movement helped ignite pro-Taiwan sentiment among young people, and contributed to the 2016 election victory of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the restoration of a Taiwan-centered economic policy.

Xi is aware of this, and he knows it is a major obstacle to Taiwanese accepting his idea of unification. This is why he is doubling down on young Taiwanese.

Beijing’s brutal crackdown of Hong Kong protests against an extradition bill in 2019 only strengthened the resolve of young Taiwanese to resist China. As many of the protesters were of the same age as them, young Taiwanese became increasingly convinced that the CCP could not be trusted, let alone liked or identified with. They also learned to see through the deceptions and lies told by the CCP.

Many older Taiwanese, especially those who retreated to Taiwan under the leadership of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), feel sentimental about or have memories of China, while younger people were born into Taiwan’s free and democratic society. To them, the only “motherland” can be Taiwan, and their national identity and ideology are guided by Taiwanese values. The most apparent example might be the refusal to use the politically loaded word “mainland,” many Chinese expressions or simplified Chinese characters.

No matter what kind of incentives Beijing offers, young Taiwanese have become immune to the CCP’s deceit and gimmicks, and their resolve marks a changing ideology and identity in Taiwan. This generation will become the mainstream in Taiwanese society in the next few decades.