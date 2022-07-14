Wang should halt copyright lawsuit

By Chen Ping-hsun 陳秉訓





On Thursday last week, Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) visited the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office to file a lawsuit accusing Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) and his former thesis adviser at Chung Hua University of contravening the Copyright Act (著作權法). Wang said she also intended to accuse Lin of misappropriating and plagiarizing state property.

With regard to this case, it must be said that Wang has some misunderstandings about copyright.

First, the lawful complainant in a criminal case under the act is the copyright owner or exclusive licensee, whereas Wang is neither of these. Wang’s filing of this lawsuit might eventually provide key evidence to convict her of malicious accusation, and might result in her being seen as a “copyright troll.”

Second, the author and copyright owner are separable and can be different persons or entities. The Hsinchu Science Park Bureau has said that it holds the copyright to a research project that has the same content, but neither Chung Hua University, the thesis adviser nor Lin himself have objected to this assertion or put forward opposing claims, so there is at present no dispute over the copyright ownership.

It is a fact that Lin is the author of the master’s thesis in question. As to whether a degree thesis becomes intellectual property, as long as the author of the thesis agrees or does not object, no dispute will arise.

Universities can and do apply for patents for the content of many master’s and doctoral theses, and this does not affect the legitimacy of the attainment of students’ degrees.

Wang would be well advised to withdraw her lawsuit as soon as possible. She should also make herself familiar with the copyright system and desist from misusing judicial resources.

Chen Ping-hsun is an associate professor at National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Technology, Innovation and Intellectual Property Management.

Translated by Julian Clegg