EDITORIAL: Kishida unlikely to neglect defense

After the initial shock and dismay at the senseless assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and the outpouring of grief for the death of a true friend and supporter of Taiwan, questions have been asked about the effect his passing could have on Taiwan-US-China relations. Under Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, would Japanese foreign policy deviate from the course on which Abe had set it?

That question had been asked before, when Kishida took over from then-Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga in October last year. The difference between then and now is that Abe, despite having stepped down, had remained a formidable force in Japanese politics.

Abe was known for his belief that national defense starts with regional security, which had huge implications for Taiwan’s security. He helped Japan rediscover its voice and influence in international relations, initiating the concept of the free and open Indo-Pacific region, creating the first iteration of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between Japan, the US, India and Australia, pushing for constitutional reform to allow the Japan Self-defense Forces to take a more active role and advocating an increase in defense spending.

Regarding Taiwan’s security, he said in December last year that Japan would not accept a military invasion of Taiwan, cautioning Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) not to misjudge the regional situation and encapsulating Japan’s interest in Taiwan’s security by saying: “If Taiwan has a problem, then Japan also has a problem.”

Kishida was close to Abe: He served in his government from 2012 to 2017 as his foreign affairs minister — playing an important role in Abe’s policy of promoting a stronger US-Japan alliance — and briefly as defense minister in 2017.

Where Abe was regarded as hawkish on China, Kishida was originally considered to be more pro-China and to have pacifist leanings. Originally from Hiroshima, he has long been a vocal advocate of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament. His perceived pro-China leanings were more out of a pragmatic approach than an ideological one, and his aversion to conflict would not necessarily preclude him from following Abe’s push for increasing defense spending and military capability: If you want peace, prepare for war.

Recent events have certainly given Kishida reason to concentrate more on defense, including the nuclear threat of North Korea, the Russian war in Ukraine — reinforced by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons — and the increased sense of alarm that the war could embolden Xi to order an invasion of Taiwan, precipitating a security crisis for Japan.

If these issues were not enough for Kishida and the Japanese public to lower their opposition to constitutional amendments to allow for increased military spending and flexibility of the role of the armed forces, Abe’s assassination has added to their feeling of insecurity. The assassination might also have increased the scale of the victory of Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party in the Japanese House of Councilors at the weekend. Rather than taking the victory as a mandate to set his own course, Kishida said that he would use it to achieve Abe’s unfinished goals, including bolstering the military and amending the pacifist, post-war constitution. The party and its coalition partners certainly have the majority to pursue these objectives, and while the process is likely to be slow, Kishida has signaled his intent, which could increase support for him among conservatives, further locking him onto the path he has chosen.

Kishida’s pedigree, past and political reality suggest that he will continue to align with democracies and view national defense as a regional commitment. This can only be good for Taiwan.