Why Volkswagen buyers get a Lamborghini for free

By Chris Bryant / Bloomberg Opinion





More than 70 percent of the roughly 1 million Porsche 911 sports cars built since the 1960s are still on the road. While one wonders what happened to the others, it shows 911s are prized by collectors and so tend to hold their value. Alas, one cannot say the same about parent company Volkswagen’s shares.

Porsche has been touting its strengths ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) planned for later this year. Owing to its bumper cash flows and big strides in electrification — the battery-powered Taycan already outsells the 911 and Porsche is targeting more than 80 percent of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2030 — a valuation of about 80 billion euros (US$80.3 billion) looks attainable, according to analysts and my own back-of-the-envelope calculations.

Here is another eye-catching statistic: The market capitalization of Volkswagen, which owns 100 percent of Porsche, has shrunk this year to less than 80 billion euros, which means the remainder of a group that includes Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley essentially comes for free.

Volkswagen aims to leapfrog Tesla in sales of electric vehicles within three years, but even with Elon Musk distracted by his Twitter bid, Tesla is worth more than nine times its German rival. Although Volkswagen cannot do much about investors’ recession worries, it must do more to ensure its mastery of software is as great as its mechanical engineering.

To be sure, Volkswagen has often sold for less than the sum of its parts, in part due to its wretched corporate governance. Yet selling a 25 percent stake in Porsche was supposed to help it unlock value. There is no sign of that happening yet. Even though the technology bust has taken the air out of near revenue-less auto start-ups, this has not translated into greater investor appreciation for more established and profitable automakers.

Among European peers, Volkswagen’s shares have declined the most over the past 12 months and the stock is priced at an abysmal four times forecast earnings.

Some of this weakness likely reflects skepticism that the Porsche transaction will proceed as planned: Volkswagen and Porsche remain committed to the fourth-quarter timetable, but it is hardly an ideal moment to pull off one of the largest-ever European IPOs. Last year’s IPO feast has become a famine.

The overly complicated deal structure seems primarily designed to let the Porsche families gain more control over a prized asset, rather than optimize Porsche’s potential valuation, and rising interest rates threaten to inflate their borrowing costs to acquire shares, but I do not think Porsche is the problem here.

Volkswagen sales tumbled more than 25 percent in the first five months of this year, a much bigger decline than some rivals suffered. Meeting full-year guidance for a 5 to 10 percent annual sales increase would therefore be challenging, notwithstanding rapidly improving semiconductor availability and Volkswagen’s large backlog of orders.

The group’s premium brands demonstrated their pricing power in the first quarter and dealer inventories remain low, which bodes well for this year’s cash flow, but Volkswagen’s core mass-market brand would be vulnerable if there is a recession due to the difficulty of fully passing on raw material and labor cost increases to customers.

These are not the only headaches Volkswagen faces. Its market share in China is shrinking and it is not clear COVID-19 lockdowns and parts shortages are entirely to blame. Volkswagen’s electric vehicles have yet to excite Chinese customers and it faces increasingly tough local competition. Shifting German political attitudes toward China are not helping.

Volkswagen is also struggling with software.Volkswagen chief executive officer Herbert Diess believes the company must develop a proprietary group-wide software stack rather than rely on Google or Apple, but despite massive investment — its Cariad unit now has 5,000 employees — the transformation is not going smoothly.

Key models such as the electric Porsche Macan have been delayed by software issues, triggering tensions with the group’s premium brands. Volkswagen is therefore having to develop two entertainment and automated driving systems in parallel — a typical Volkswagen compromise that does not come cheap.

Porsche has not hidden its frustration about the software delays, which do not help its IPO valuation aspirations. They also explain why Volkswagen is still valued like a metal-basher rather than a technology leader. Unlike a 911, Volkswagen shares are not for collectors, they are for masochists.

Chris Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies in Europe. Previously, he was a reporter for the Financial Times. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.