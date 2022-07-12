Advocates in HK mix politics and commerce

By Joseph Tse-hei Lee 李榭熙





While the world lamented the loss of democratic rights and civil liberties that marked the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China, Hong Kongers have turned to identity-based consumer activism for empowerment.

One impactful outcome of the 2019 anti-extradition protests is the debate on identity politics. Since Hong Kong has undergone major changes in political and economic status, the meaning of being a “Hong Konger” remains contentious and subject to negotiation over birthplace, ethnicity and political affiliation. This debate has looked beyond the ideological divide between Hong Kong’s localism and Han Chinese nationalism to find a way to continue the democracy struggle in economic and social spheres.

During the peak of the 2019 protests, democracy advocates adopted a strategy of political consumerism to reward and punish businesses according to their political stances. In August that year, they organized a “Bye Buy” day, also called a “Buy Nothing Day,” as part of a noncooperation movement.

Instead of blanket targeting all businesses, advocates developed apps to distinguish the pro-democracy “yellow” stores from the pro-regime “blue” ones, calling on Hong Kongers to boycott the latter. The initial goal was to weaken the territory’s retail economy to compel business leaders to lobby the Hong Kong government for political concessions.

Although they failed to force local authorities to back down, the embracing of consumer activism was an awakening moment for the masses to recognize a symbiotic relationship between economics and politics.

The noncooperation movement was nonetheless remarkable on an unprecedented scale. It was a statement of popular defiance and a display of substantial political coordination. This grassroots mobilization resonated with the idea of “no central stage” or that of “be water,” employing diffused protest tactics to mobilize politically moderate Hong Kongers who worried about the risk of outright resistance.

In addition, many of the “yellow” stores are small and medium-sized enterprises that cater to the needs of ordinary consumers. Supporting them is beneficial to everyone; it deepens human relationships, it boosts the economy, and it empowers local storeowners and workers to express democratic views publicly. By comparison, the “blue” businesses are large conglomerates that depend on the lucrative Chinese market for survival and tend to side with the “status quo.”

In Hong Kong, a democratic transition relies on the passion and abilities of its citizens. What the 2019 protests created was a liminal space for everyone to rethink the political economy of personal consumption.

After weaponizing consumption as a nonviolent tactic, it is normal for democracy advocates to investigate the political stances of restaurants and stores before spending their money. There has even been a lot of discussion about divesting from Hong Kong and Chinese stock holdings, pointing to the systematic oppression and human rights violations.

This radical thinking has not only reinforced a sense of collective identity among Hong Kongers, but also circumvented Hong Kong’s National Security Law by enmeshing the democracy struggle into daily commercial routines and public awareness.

Losing civic rights to a dictatorial state has been devastating, and Hong Kongers are determined to defend their economic autonomy and dignity by adjusting how they shop, dine and invest. With the local security order silencing peaceful dissent, the use of political consumerism is breeding confidence, trust and collaboration beyond the watchful eyes of a repressive surveillance regime.

Joseph Tse-hei Lee is a professor of history at Pace University in New York City.