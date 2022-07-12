Beijing’s ‘spy cars’ roaming streets?

By Chen Yung-chang 陳永昌





Every year in July, high-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials converge on Beidaihe, a beach resort in China’s Hebei Province, for a “working summer holiday.” Details of the party’s annual summer conference are always shrouded in secrecy.

The CCP’s 20th National Congress, scheduled for October, has become a subject of intense speculation and interest, with the event expected to provide the backdrop for a major reshuffle of power within the party’s top ranks.

On June 20, Reuters reported that local officials had prohibited Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) from entering the Beidaihe area for at least two months, starting from July 1.

Equipped with a variety of cameras and sensors, Tesla vehicles are designed to collect real-time images of street scenes and road conditions, recording the time, location, route and other driving-related data. Developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning have enabled Tesla to rapidly progress its Autopilot driver assistance system, which the company says would revolutionize transportation.

From Beijing’s perspective, Tesla vehicles are “spy cars.”

In March last year, China’s military issued an order prohibiting Tesla vehicles from entering restricted military areas. Several months later, Beijing banned civil servants from parking them inside government buildings. Last month, during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) visit to Sichuan Province, the local police restricted the vehicles from entering the provincial capital, Chengdu.

Meanwhile, China’s major automobile manufacturers are competing with each other to invest vast sums of money into research and development of their own automated driver assistance systems.

There are two possible reasons why Beijing has trained its sights on Tesla. One is that the company uses advanced technology capable of gathering confidential information that rival automakers are currently incapable of, and therefore Beijing believes Tesla should be treated differently from other manufacturers.

The second possibility is that Tesla being a US company instinctively makes CCP officials uneasy. With the party having convinced itself that the “imperialist US has never given up its desire to conquer China,” Tesla has been tainted by the CCP’s anti-US conspiracy theories.

Tesla chose Shanghai for its first production facility outside of the US, which opened at the end of 2019. Following a combination of threats and financial inducements by the CCP, the plant accelerated its parts localization program, resulting in as much as 90 percent of the components used in Shanghai-assembled Tesla vehicles being produced in China.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly sought to assure Beijing that it does not send data collected from its vehicles in China or any other country to the US. Musk even went a step further by constructing a Chinese data center to reassure Chinese Tesla users that their information would not leave China. Still, the suspicion of “outsiders” and “foreigners” is so pronounced within the CCP that whatever Musk says or does will never be enough to assuage the doubts of party apparatchiks.

Chinese automakers last year exported a record 2 million vehicles, with EV exports tripling in growth to more than 300,000 vehicles. Tesla’s Shanghai factory produced 160,000 of those EVs, the majority of which were sold in European markets.

According to the logic of the CCP, the vast quantities of data gathered by the advanced monitoring capabilities built into EVs could potentially flow into the hands of foreign governments. If this is the case, then surely the opposite is also true?

Chinese-made Tesla vehicles roaming the towns and cities of European nations provide the CCP with an opportunity to harvest foreign data — let alone EVs produced by less transparent Chinese automakers. If EVs are roaming spy cars, how can Chinese automakers win foreign consumers’ trust?

BYD is China’s fastest-growing EV maker. It has deployed more than 70,000 electric buses in 70 nations and 400 cities across the globe. In Japan, BYD’s market share of the electric bus market is as high as 70 percent. The company has also delivered more than 1,000 electric buses to the UK, and in Taiwan, BYD buses can be seen on the streets of Taipei.

As major cities rush to transform into “smart cities,” the doors are being thrown wide open to Chinese electric buses, outfitted with rooftop cameras and a suite of sensors that constantly suck up vast quantities of data.

Both possibilities cannot be true: Either the CCP’s Tesla fears are groundless, or EVs really do have the potential to be turned into spy cars and foreign nations have been incredibly naive in allowing Chinese electric buses to ply the streets of their towns and cities.

Chen Yung-chang is a company manager.

Translated by Edward Jones