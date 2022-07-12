A lot of attention has been devoted to the restructuring of major organizations, from the proposed privatization of the Taiwan Railways Administration to the planned transformation of Taiwan Power Co to a holding company as part of the deregulation of the electricity sector.
When companies and organizations are restructured, the biggest obstacles are often related to staff adjustments.
Unlike private companies, state-owned enterprises are required to operate according to government policy. After many years of working within a rigid system, employees at these state-run companies are unlikely to be flexible or reactive to new management trends or styles.
There is, then, a transition period in which a good, farsighted human resources development program would not only be able to reduce the staff’s resistance to change, but also bolster the company’s ability to change and adapt to external challenges.
To ease the restructuring process, state-owned enterprises should take a strategic approach guided by the philosophy of corporate social responsibility (CSR).
The thinking behind CSR is that although corporations often evolve within an environment of globalization and technological innovation, irrespective of how the organization is restructured, it must be done from the perspective of sustainability. It must draw on a long-term human resources development plan incorporating a CSR strategy, depending on that specific organization’s requirements.
These CSR components should be embedded into their annual training programs so that business needs and company goals come together.
This would not only form a set of values and work culture in line with CSR, but also help the organization achieve sustainability and long-term prosperity.
With a strategic human resources development approach, long-term organizational and individual learning activities with a forward-looking and strategic perspective could help employees gain the knowledge needed for career development. It would also help them adapt to the transition process and new organizational goals.
For example, with digital transformation, companies need to bring in outside experts to plan the direction and focus of each stage of the transformation — depending on the nature of the industry and the characteristics of the company — and to ensure that these complement the existing staff. If human resources development is integrated with new organizational goals, it would not only enhance the development of employees and organizations, it would also connect the right people to the right job.
The success of privatization or restructuring depends on the coordination of the organization and the ability of the staff to adapt. Human resources departments act not only as a bridge between the company and employees, but are also instrumental in shaping corporate culture. By adjusting organizational strategies and supporting human resources policies, state-owned enterprises can sustain their development, overcome difficulties and effectively face the challenges of corporate change and transformation.
Liu Yan-ling is a legal affairs administrator at Taiwan Power Co.
Translated by Paul Cooper
