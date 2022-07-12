Abe killing warning to be prepared

By Ray Song 宋磊





On Friday, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated. The suspected killer had reportedly served in the Japan Self Defense Forces, where he had received military training. It appeared that he acted alone, and although the Japanese police at the time had not yet ascertained a motive, the killing looked like a lone wolf attack.

Such acts are mostly carried out by a single person, unaffiliated with any particular group. They are difficult to prevent and often lead to irreversible tragedies.

Taiwan has experienced similar events, including the fatal stabbing of a police officer on a train in July 2019, and the “rice bomber” case from 2003 to 2004.

The government has set up an anti-terrorism unit, but unfortunately its drills have not been extended to the wider public.

Abe’s contribution went beyond Japan. The “Arc of Freedom and Prosperity” he proposed in 2006 was the initial conceptualization of an Indo-Pacific strategy. That Taiwan today can be incorporated into it owes much to strong US assistance, but Abe’s long-term support of Taiwan in this effort should not be overlooked.

With Abe having fallen victim to a lone wolf attack, Taiwan should extend its condolences to Japan. It should also make every effort to ensure that a similar attack does not happen here.

Ray Song is a doctoral student at Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.

Translated by Paul Cooper