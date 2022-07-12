On Friday, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated. The suspected killer had reportedly served in the Japan Self Defense Forces, where he had received military training. It appeared that he acted alone, and although the Japanese police at the time had not yet ascertained a motive, the killing looked like a lone wolf attack.
Such acts are mostly carried out by a single person, unaffiliated with any particular group. They are difficult to prevent and often lead to irreversible tragedies.
Taiwan has experienced similar events, including the fatal stabbing of a police officer on a train in July 2019, and the “rice bomber” case from 2003 to 2004.
The government has set up an anti-terrorism unit, but unfortunately its drills have not been extended to the wider public.
Abe’s contribution went beyond Japan. The “Arc of Freedom and Prosperity” he proposed in 2006 was the initial conceptualization of an Indo-Pacific strategy. That Taiwan today can be incorporated into it owes much to strong US assistance, but Abe’s long-term support of Taiwan in this effort should not be overlooked.
With Abe having fallen victim to a lone wolf attack, Taiwan should extend its condolences to Japan. It should also make every effort to ensure that a similar attack does not happen here.
Ray Song is a doctoral student at Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.
Translated by Paul Cooper
Anniversaries can serve multiple functions. For example when Taiwan commemorates the 228 Incident, there is a combined feeling of sadness over the sufferings following the events in 1947, joined with the resolve that such a tragedy should never be allowed to happen again. This year, when Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) attended the 25th anniversary of the UK’s 1997 handover of Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), a different and strange mood prevailed. Even stranger yet was Xi’s explanatory narrative. Those who had attended the historic event in 1997 could recall how festive it had been. Media were
As the geopolitical effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine become more obvious, the collective defense provided by NATO is the key security umbrella that unites European countries and protects them from further intrusion by their malicious eastern neighbor. With Finland and Sweden having been invited to join NATO — which, if they join, would increase the number of member states from 30 to 32 — two more nations in the region are in line to be included in the regional security pact. Meanwhile, the support that Russia has been receiving behind the scenes from China and other countries is one of the
On Feb. 8, 1918, the then newly formed government of the Soviet Union repudiated all bonds issued by the Czarist government, which was overthrown the previous year during the February Revolution. All debts accumulated by the Russian empire were declared null and void. A little over a century later, Russia last week again defaulted on its foreign debt, a result of US-led sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The jury is still out on whether the sanctions will gradually degrade Moscow’s ability to continue what it calls a “special military operation.” Reports from the front lines indicate that Russian
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as tensions in the Taiwan Strait, dominated the agenda of last week’s NATO summit in Madrid. For the first time, NATO leaders complained about the deepening Sino-Russian strategic partnership and the challenge that these adversaries pose to the international order. As NATO has the Indo-Pacific region in its radar, it is paying closer attention to Taiwan’s security needs. The timing is of great importance because the US has adjusted its Taiwan policy from one of strategic ambiguity to one of strategic clarity. Yet, in the larger sphere of regional security, Washington has not