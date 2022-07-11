Housing prices have skyrocketed over the past few years, sending demand for rentals soaring as more people give up on trying to buy a home. Meanwhile, vulnerable renters face rising financial pressure amid the COVID-19 pandemic and higher inflation, and some landlords have started raising rents, taking advantage of the central bank’s interest rate hikes and rising electricity rates.
To tackle the issue, the government on July 1 launched an expanded rental subsidy program to ease tenants’ financial burden and offer landlords a tax break for renting to disadvantaged groups and those granted housing subsidies. As of Friday, nearly 190,000 households had applied to the program, the Ministry of the Interior said. Eligible households can receive subsidies starting from NT$2,000 (US$67.15) per month, and the government would make the first payments in October, the ministry said.
The subsidy, a four-year program with an annual budget of NT$30 billion, is open to applicants who earn no more than three times the basic living expenses in their area, which the Executive Yuan said would benefit about 500,000 households. At a news conference on June 30, the Cabinet touted the program as being the largest such subsidy scheme in the nation. It also said the government had relaxed rules regarding eligibility, with a simple and easy application process, adding that landlords would also benefit from retaining tenants.
The Cabinet also launched a program offering low-income students renting off-campus housing a subsidy of NT$2,400 to NT$3,600 per month beginning in September.
As the pandemic lingers and inflationary pressure rises, the government’s new measures are timely aid to the economically disadvantaged. Economic data released last week show that the consumer price index rose by 3.59 percent year-on-year last month, its highest level in 14 years and the fourth straight month that it stayed above 3 percent.
Yet it remains to be seen how effective the new subsidies will be and how many landlords will be willing to cooperate. Some landlords might persuade their tenants not to apply for the program for fear that it would reveal their underreported income, which would give authorities an opening to seek unpaid taxes.
The Ministry of Finance has said that the National Tax Administration would not proactively investigate landlords’ past rental income, even after renters’ applications for subsidies are approved. While such a pledge offers landlords a break in the short term, the government is allowing a major problem in the domestic rental market to persist — the underreporting of income by landlords. Indeed, the rental market is neither balanced nor transparent, with landlords having the upper hand over tenants. Some landlords have even tried to evade taxes by asking tenants not to make rental payment declarations or use the property for household registration purposes.
The government’s plans to expand rental subsidies are welcome, and they will likely have a meaningful effect on low-income households and disadvantaged groups, but it would be better if the government seriously tackled the problems plaguing the rental market with long-term solutions. It should push for a real price registration system in the rental market and apply Consumer Protection Act (消費者保護法) regulations to rental contracts rather than simply throwing money at short-term remedies. Rental subsidies provide relief to the needy, but they are not a cure.
