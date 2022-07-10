Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while giving a speech in Nara, Japan, on Friday, reportedly shot from behind by 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami.
Yamagami had slowly approached Abe from within the crowd. His first shot missed, but the second found its mark.
Questions must be asked about whether Abe’s security detail could have done more.
To prevent a copycat crime from happening in Taiwan, the security arrangements for any public appearances by the president and vice president should be enhanced.
On July 27, 2006, a man surnamed Chang (張), armed with a German-made flare gun purchased online and 15 flares loaded into three magazines, pulled over on the inside lane at a red light outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei and fired more than 10 of the flares at the building.
The 10,000 lumen flares lit up the night sky, arcing through the air and landing on the Presidential Office Building steps and the area in front of the building.
The episode lasted about a minute, and yet the Presidential Office Building’s armed military police and plainclothes security officers, more than 40 in total, failed to notice Chang. He was able to discard the gun and the magazines at the scene, turn around and ride off.
It was only the next day that he was arrested at his place of work.
With the Presidential Office Building security so lax, the outcome could have been much worse. Chang appeared to be simply venting his frustration, but there is no telling how much chaos could have ensued had his intentions been different.
Taiwan’s mayoral and county commissioner elections are in November. Given tensions between pro-Taiwanese independence groups and pro-unification groups, measures must be put in place to prevent political fanatics from carrying out radical acts.
Lin Han is a junior-high school teacher.
Translated by Paul Cooper
The global chip shortage last year caused an unprecedented supply-chain crisis, affecting many key industries, including the auto industry. Europe, Japan and the US began to realize the indispensability and ubiquitous dominance of Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing industry. At the same time, amid the US-China trade war, Beijing’s military aggressions against Taiwan became increasingly blatant and provocative. In light of these developments, Europe, Japan and the US are formulating new policies to rebuild their domestic semiconductor manufacturing base, so as to mitigate the enormous geopolitical and economic risks involved. Last year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) commanded 56 percent of the global
Anniversaries can serve multiple functions. For example when Taiwan commemorates the 228 Incident, there is a combined feeling of sadness over the sufferings following the events in 1947, joined with the resolve that such a tragedy should never be allowed to happen again. This year, when Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) attended the 25th anniversary of the UK’s 1997 handover of Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), a different and strange mood prevailed. Even stranger yet was Xi’s explanatory narrative. Those who had attended the historic event in 1997 could recall how festive it had been. Media were
As the geopolitical effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine become more obvious, the collective defense provided by NATO is the key security umbrella that unites European countries and protects them from further intrusion by their malicious eastern neighbor. With Finland and Sweden having been invited to join NATO — which, if they join, would increase the number of member states from 30 to 32 — two more nations in the region are in line to be included in the regional security pact. Meanwhile, the support that Russia has been receiving behind the scenes from China and other countries is one of the
On Feb. 8, 1918, the then newly formed government of the Soviet Union repudiated all bonds issued by the Czarist government, which was overthrown the previous year during the February Revolution. All debts accumulated by the Russian empire were declared null and void. A little over a century later, Russia last week again defaulted on its foreign debt, a result of US-led sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The jury is still out on whether the sanctions will gradually degrade Moscow’s ability to continue what it calls a “special military operation.” Reports from the front lines indicate that Russian