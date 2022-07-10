Taiwan has lost a key supporter in Shinzo Abe

By Wang Hui-sheng 王輝生





Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while giving a speech in Nara, Japan, on Friday, reportedly shot from behind by 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami.

Yamagami had slowly approached Abe from within the crowd. His first shot missed, but the second found its mark.

Questions must be asked about whether Abe’s security detail could have done more.

To prevent a copycat crime from happening in Taiwan, the security arrangements for any public appearances by the president and vice president should be enhanced.

On July 27, 2006, a man surnamed Chang (張), armed with a German-made flare gun purchased online and 15 flares loaded into three magazines, pulled over on the inside lane at a red light outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei and fired more than 10 of the flares at the building.

The 10,000 lumen flares lit up the night sky, arcing through the air and landing on the Presidential Office Building steps and the area in front of the building.

The episode lasted about a minute, and yet the Presidential Office Building’s armed military police and plainclothes security officers, more than 40 in total, failed to notice Chang. He was able to discard the gun and the magazines at the scene, turn around and ride off.

It was only the next day that he was arrested at his place of work.

With the Presidential Office Building security so lax, the outcome could have been much worse. Chang appeared to be simply venting his frustration, but there is no telling how much chaos could have ensued had his intentions been different.

Taiwan’s mayoral and county commissioner elections are in November. Given tensions between pro-Taiwanese independence groups and pro-unification groups, measures must be put in place to prevent political fanatics from carrying out radical acts.

Lin Han is a junior-high school teacher.

Translated by Paul Cooper