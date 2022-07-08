[ LETTER ] ‘Weird’ MRT seat ads

As a retired communications professional, I have to agree with Taipei City Councilor Chen E-jun (陳怡君) about the “weird” seat ads on the Taipei MRT.

Part of me wants to commend the MRT revenue professionals for somehow managing to convince advertisers that placing sticker ads on the backrests of MRT seats is a “good idea.” The other part wants to grab the advertisers by their respective ears and demand: “What were you thinking?”

Chen is absolutely correct in pointing out the “invisible” aspect of the placements: Regardless of the situation, no one will see the ads, at least not enough to ensure any measurable return on investment.

I am all for innovative thinking and have always encouraged my coworkers to “think outside the box.” However, I also caution: “Think it through. What’s the return on investment?” Apparently this was not part of the process for MRT “seat advertisers.”

Kirk Hazlett

University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida