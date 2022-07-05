Depriving women of right of choice

The US Supreme Court on June 24 overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that said access to abortion is protected under the US Constitution. It is now down to the state governments to determine access to abortion services. The ruling sent shock waves around the world, and Taiwan was no exception.

Is this a victory for freedom, as some have said? Many argue that it is a victory for liberty, as state governments can now decide on their own abortion policy, but such statements are unacceptable for women.

In the states where abortion is allowed, women have the freedom to choose not to have an abortion; however, in states where abortion will be banned, there will be no freedom of choice to have the procedure. The ruling has created an unequal situation: Women will have more options living in some states than in others.

With abortion banned in some states, while allowed in others, those with the financial means would have the option of traveling to other states or even other countries to carry out the procedure. However, economically disadvantaged women will not have such an option and will face more difficulties. Such laws disproportionately affect people from disadvantaged backgrounds, exacerbating gender and wealth inequalities.

The US Supreme Court has bucked the global trend by criminalizing abortion. Lack of access to safe abortion procedures is one of the main causes of maternal death and disability. Worldwide, about 47,000 women die each year from unsafe abortion procedures, and an estimated 5 million are hospitalized due to severe complications.

Over the past 28 years, more than 30 countries have loosened laws on abortion; only Nicaragua, Poland, El Salvador and the US have pushed for tougher restrictions. Even in Latin America, which is predominantly Catholic, major progress has been made in promoting the deregulation of abortion in countries such as Argentina and Colombia. This is because restrictions do not make the need go away, and only place women in a more dangerous situation.

The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics on June 24 released a statement signed by more than 100 healthcare organizations around the world, condemning the US Supreme Court’s decision, as well as calling on governments around the world to defend women’s access to safe abortion procedures.

The statement also said that attacks on reproductive freedom will hinder progress toward gender equality, and that restrictive laws will not reduce the demand for abortion, but will instead create an environment of fear, stigmatization and criminalization that puts women at risk.

Religious belief should come from within, rather than be imposed on others to follow. However, advocates against abortion often use exaggerated and unfounded statistics on the “number of babies that disappear every year” as a means to intimidate society, and arbitrarily accuse young people of using abortion as a form of contraception.

In the past few years, they have even emotionally blackmailed the public by saying that abortion is one of the causes of the low birthrate in the US.

The truth is even in cases where abortion is legal, women are not allowed to do it “willfully,” as there are medical doctors present, and there are relevant laws and regulations in place. It is regrettable that these kinds of random accusations are being made, which harm women.

To prevent abortions, the focus should be on how to reduce unintended pregnancies through complete and comprehensive sex education. Ironically, those who oppose sex education in schools are the same religious conservatives who oppose abortion. Women have become sacrificial lambs to their absurd logic.

Chen Su-fang is the secretary-general of Taiwan Women’s Link.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai