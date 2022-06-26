Taiwanese in 2010 used an astonishing 1.5 billion disposable cups, a survey conducted by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) showed.
A decade later, Taiwanese used almost three times that amount, or 4 billion disposable cups, weighing 47,000 tonnes in total, EPA data showed.
The average height of a disposable cup is 15cm, so if you stacked up all the cups used in Taiwan in 2020, they would be 1.18 million times taller than Taipei 101. Think of the environmental damage disposable cups cause.
To lower the amount of trash due to single-use cups, coffee shops in South Korea have implemented a deposit scheme.
By scanning a barcode at any participating business, people can obtain reusable cups for NT$5 to NT$10 — a deposit they would get back when returning the cup.
With this system, South Korea hopes to boost public awareness about recycling and encourage people to bring their own cups.
Such a deposit scheme is nothing new. In Germany, 750 coffee shops have over only two years joined the initiative of an “eco cup” start-up, whose app directs people to participating businesses.
Food stalls in the country have largely adopted similar schemes. At Christmas markets and beer festivals, people pay deposits for cups, plates and utensils, which they return before they go home to get their deposit back — an approach that has largely replaced single-use items.
Buying a sausage for 5 euros (US$5.28), you might pay as much as 1.50 euros in deposit for your plate and utensils. With such a deposit of about 30 percent of the snack’s price, nearly no one would dispose of their plates and utensils.
Since Germany in 2003 launched a deposit scheme for reusable utensils, the return rate has been as high as 97 percent.
The British government has learned from Germany’s experience and implemented a deposit scheme for cans and bottles in some parts of the UK. People pay a deposit when buying beverages, which they would get back when returning the cans or bottles to a reverse vending machine.
Beverage prices have slightly increased since the inception of the scheme, but people profit from the option to reduce waste, and recycle their bottles and cans.
While Germany, South Korea and the UK have tackled the issue of excess waste due to single-use items, Taiwan — where the usage of plastic cups for bubble tea and coffee abounds — has no recycling mechanism for single-use items.
Moreover, there is no system to reduce the usage of disposable utensils handed out by countless vendors, breakfast shops and restaurants.
A semi-compulsory deposit scheme could help tackle the issue.
Dino Wei is an information engineer.
Translated Eddy Chang
