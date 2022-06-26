EDITORIAL: New Taipei City balks at En En truth

A father’s quest for the truth continues to attract public attention almost two months after his son died of acute brainstem encephalitis after contracting COVID-19. The two-year-old, nicknamed En En (恩恩), was the first child in Taiwan who died from a COVID-19-related condition, and the debate about his death continues to focus on whether he might still be alive had he received quicker emergency treatment.

En En tested positive on the morning of April 14. His condition worsened rapidly and he lost consciousness in the evening. His parents repeatedly called emergency services, and an ambulance arrived 81 minutes after the first call. En En died six days after being admitted to hospital. Seeking to understand why it took so long for an ambulance to arrive, the father, surnamed Lin (林), on May 27 asked the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the New Taipei City Government for the audio recordings of his and his wife’s calls to the CDC’s 1922 COVID-19 hotline and the fire department, as well as calls between agencies prior to his son’s admission to hospital.

The fire department originally said it could not provide the recordings on privacy grounds, but it on June 6 allowed Lin to listen to parts of them at its premises. During Lin’s visit, the department ordered staff to pretend to receive emergency calls, later saying that it intended to simulate the busy atmosphere at the call center on April 14. The department on June 8 filed a defamation lawsuit against a former staff member who revealed its alleged act of deception.

A breakthrough in Lin’s pursuit of the truth came when a radio host on Friday last week released a clip of an apparent call by the fire department to the hospital on April 14, which indicated that the fire department initially could not reach the New Taipei City Department of Health, despite needing its approval before sending a COVID-19 patient to the hospital.

More audio recordings, including apparent calls by Lin’s wife to 119 and the fire department’s calls to the health department, were released by Chinese-language media on Monday. The mother’s recording sparked a public outcry, as she is heard desperately seeking help for her child while agencies continue to put her off, citing the necessity of interagency calls.

Many people have asked why the health department had to approve the dispatch of an ambulance and why it could not be reached that night.

New Taipei City departments have repeatedly said that they had to follow the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) guidelines, while the CECC has said that an ambulance could have been dispatched without prior approval, citing standard procedures released on June 1 last year that stipulate the nearest ambulance with appropriate equipment should be dispatched should a person with COVID-19 experience difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness or continuous chest pain or tightness.

The debate about En En’s death increasingly focuses on the individuals involved, while systematic problems and ways to prevent similar tragedies are neglected.

After En En’s death, the CECC on April 20 eased hospital admission restrictions, allowing children with COVID-19 to be rushed to hospital by a family member in emergency cases. Last month, it opened an “emergency green channel” for young children at hospitals and issued a list of warning signs for parents whose children need immediate medical care.

Meanwhile, the New Taipei City Government continues to insist that it had followed the CECC’s guidelines, withholds important information from Lin and refuses to assess potential interagency communication problems, insisting that only a judicial investigation would uncover the truth.

While En En’s parents have not taken any legal action, the city has — against a whistle-blower — and it is threatening more suits against media outlets releasing information that it seems to want to keep hidden.