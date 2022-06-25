[ LETTER ]

US medical care extortionate

My neighbor in the US asked me, as we talked over the fence, whether I would like their garden swing lounger.

Before his wife took sick, they would often sit in that lounger, chatting through the night. After she fell ill, he needed to shell out for huge medical bills, and had to sell the house they had lived in for most of their lives. The new owner did not want the garden furniture, which is why he offered it to me.

This happens all the time in the US. To cover extortionate medical fees or pay for long-term care, people first sell property, then their possessions, then go bankrupt. After working hard their whole lives, they are reduced to having nothing.

The other day I returned to Taiwan to see my family, as my mother had gone into hospital for an operation. Before she was discharged, the hospital asked the family whether we had thought of arranging long-term care for her, and whether we would like an estimate. If we decided to pursue long-term care, we would qualify at least for a general family subsidy, of which the government would cover 84 percent of the cost. This percentage would be even higher for middle to low-income families.

I have no idea how the government in Taiwan is able to subsidize long-term care given the low tax rates in this country. I feel compelled to say that Taiwanese are certainly lucky with what they have here, compared with the situation in the US.

Tsai Yu-mao

Taipei