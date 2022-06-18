The annual EU-Taiwan Trade and Investment Dialogue occurred on June 2, with media reporting that it was the first time for it to be a ministerial-level meeting.
This shows that the EU is placing increased importance on relations with Taiwan.
This is a welcome development. It is also something that Taipei has been working hard to achieve.
However, when discussing deeper EU trade ties, the issues go beyond simply exploring ways to increase trade volume; they must also be seen from the perspective of competition policy.
While emphasizing compliance with competition policy, bilateral trade must also help maintain the resilience of the respective markets, and provide a boost to companies of all sizes and consumers.
From the EU’s point of view — whether it be in terms of international trade, e-commerce in the digital era or direct investment — the objective is to achieve the EU single market.
Competition policy is a major tool to promote market integration and must be on an equal footing with trade policy. It is vital to understand this when dealing with the bloc.
The EU’s competition policy differs from antitrust regulations in the US, in that the latter is based entirely on a market economy and free-competition principles, allowing businesses to pursue maximization of their economic interests.
EU policy is designed to facilitate the establishment of a single market while maintaining a free and competitive environment. This makes the EU competition policy instrumental in nature.
The EU’s rules were laid out in the Treaty of Rome, the foundation of the common market, signed in 1957. In addition to traditional competition-related provisions prohibiting collusion and abuse of market dominance, the rules on competition were already applicable to state-owned and public utilities. The treaty also regarded state-supplied subsidies and aid as a competition issue and regulated them.
As a result, any move by Taiwan through direct or indirect government assistance to increase trade with the EU must take into consideration more than WTO rules. If policy set by Taipei harms the competitiveness of EU businesses in its internal market, it would be a non-market distortion, which the EU would consider to be within the scope of Taiwan’s competition policy.
At the G7 summit last year, there were discussions about international trends in competition policy and law enforcement initiatives. Clearly, the trade forum is paying more attention to such issues.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission announced a temporary framework to assess antitrust issues related to business cooperation in response to emergency situations stemming from the outbreak.
This framework provided guidelines for flexible enforcement of the rules in what were exceptional times.
This year, the EU introduced a competition law to investigate whether Russian oil giant Gazprom had contravened the law when it threatened to control delivery of natural gas following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, causing energy prices in Europe to soar.
The role of competition policy is important for the green and digital transitions, which are a priority for the EU. The much discussed European Digital Markets Act seeks to enhance the commission’s ability to regulate the gatekeeper industry through ex-ante control and ex-post enforcement of general competition law.
Competition policy is linked to the process of realizing the EU’s goals in many ways. This is in contrast to the Executive Yuan’s Smart Taiwan Task Force, which cannot even coordinate goals with the Fair Trade Commission.
The difference between Taiwan and the EU in the positioning of competition policymaking is evident. The solution is to understand the logic and core values of the EU’s policy thinking, and how it sets rules in line with common interests.
Building a comprehensive competition policy is central to establishing substantial trade relations between Taiwan and the EU.
Wei Hsin-fang is a Fair Trade Commission commissioner and an adjunct associate professor in the Graduate Institute of Technology Management at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology.
Translated by Paul Cooper
Over the weekend, a war of words broke out between Washington and Beijing at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, turning the annual powwow into less of a dialogue and more of an exchange of angry monologues. During an address to delegates at the summit on Sunday, Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) did not mince his words: “Let me make this clear: If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight. We will fight at all costs and we will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for
There has been a lot of global media frenzy about Taiwan’s security in recent weeks. Experts have debated what lessons China might be drawing from Russia’s military setbacks in Ukraine. Pundits grew excited when President Biden declared in Tokyo that the United States would intervene militarily if Taiwan was attacked. Yet, below this exuberant froth, policy discussions in the United States, Asia, and Europe have remained relatively steady. I have had an opportunity to interact with senior officials and diplomats from all three of these regions in recent weeks, as well as a range of business executives. They all have unanimously
Today is the one-month anniversary of the church shooting in Laguna Woods, California. The North America Taiwanese Professors’ Association (NATPA), founded in 1980 and consisting of college professors and professionals, expresses serious concern regarding the tragic incident that targeted a Taiwanese-American congregation on May 15. We call for peace and attention to the hate crime imposed on innocent American citizens. The NATPA condemns any form of violence and the spread of China’s agenda through aggression inflicted on Taiwanese Americans. According to the Orange County sheriff, the gunman, a Chinese immigrant, was politically motivated by the hatred and violence messages promoted by
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to destruction and displacement, and has taken the lives of thousands of civilians, and yet Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to describe it as a “special military operation.” Small, but strong and determined Ukraine has admirably fought back the mighty Russian power, to the surprise of its authoritarian admirers. The West’s indirect support of Kyiv, and especially the shipment of sophisticated arms, ammunition and weaponry, has rendered the lethal power of the Russian artillery ineffective. Why did Russia invade Ukraine? How is it relevant and important to Taiwan vis-a-vis its mighty authoritarian neighbor