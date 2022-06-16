Africa’s domestic violence epidemic needs to be stopped

Domestic violence will remain a silent scourge across the continent until the cultural and legal norms that condone it have been rejected

By Tijani Salami and Jane Otai / MINNA, Nigeria





In April, beloved Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu died at the hands of her husband. Accounts from relatives and friends indicate that, despite enduring severe abuse, she had stayed in her marriage because she hoped things would get better.

Nwachukwu’s situation was hardly unique. Earlier this month, Kenyan actor Idah Alisha opened up about the violence she suffered before she divorced her husband, a youth pastor.

If even these famous, powerful women are not spared from domestic violence, just think of how many other women are stuck in similar situations.

There is a silent domestic violence epidemic running rampant through communities across the African continent.

Alliances for Africa director Iheoma Obibi said cases are rising in Nigeria, and the 2014 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey found that, of the 5,657 women aged 15 to 49 who were polled, 47.4 percent had experienced physical or sexual violence.

In South Africa, before the COVID-19 pandemic, medical complications from intimate-partner violence constituted the second-highest burden of disease after HIV/AIDS.

Unlike Nwachukwu, whose story eventually came to light because she was a celebrity, many other women’s deaths have gone unreported, and because prosecuting such violence is expensive, many women who survive never get justice.

Moreover, we know from our work regularly interacting with women and girls that they seldom report domestic violence because of the shame and stigma that attaches to victims.

This is part of a broader problem. All too often, cultural beliefs and patriarchal norms encourage secrecy when it comes to women’s health issues. Traditionally, some people believe that men have the authority to discipline a woman through torture or deprivation, and that they have a right to beat their wives if provoked.

When Alisha reported the violence she was suffering to the pastor who presided at her wedding, he reportedly said that she deserved it. The way he saw it, she was the problem and would need to do a better job of playing her proper role in the marriage.

As many African countries are highly religious, faith institutions could be a powerful tool for addressing domestic violence.

However, religious leaders would first have to acknowledge the problem, rather than contributing to it. All too often, victims who seek help at church are counseled to pray and be the woman of Proverbs 31: a consummately loyal and submissive wife. As in Proverbs, the man is assumed to be above reproach, and the woman thus wholly to blame.

Many women internalize these beliefs.

The 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey found that 28 percent of Nigerian women believe that a husband is justified in beating his wife if she burns food, argues with him, goes out without telling him, neglects the children or refuses sex.

Fifty-one percent of African women say that wife-beating can be justified, and one-third report having experienced it, World Bank statistics show.

To address this problem, governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) must invest seriously in attitudinal change among girls and boys, starting in schools, where domestic violence prevention should be part of the curriculum. Policymakers also need to find ways to reduce the costs for women seeking access to legal services.

Religious leaders, for their part, should create educational tools and disciplinary committees to monitor their members. Given their deep influence in Africa, religious leaders’ interventions can go a long way to check this menace.

Finally, NGOs should focus on raising awareness and carrying out public messaging campaigns to discourage men from engaging in violence, and to help women speak out when they have become victims. Women need to understand that even if they subscribe to traditional cultural norms and beliefs, they cannot adhere to those beliefs if they are dead. If your spouse is threatening your life, you need to leave and find safety.

Nwachukwu’s death is receiving the full attention of the media and law enforcement, but there are countless other women who are enduring domestic violence without justice. Religious, political and civil-society leaders all need to step up to end this scourge.

It cannot be left until another high-profile case calls attention to the issue. Enough is enough.

Tijani Salami, a physician and sexual and reproductive health expert, is Founder of the Sisters Caregivers Project Initiative, which provides medical and social support for women and works to end child marriage and maternal malnutrition. Jane Otai, a development worker in Kenya, leads the Empowered Girls Initiative, which advocates for adolescent mothers’ rights to education, healthcare and employment.

Copyright: Project Syndicate