Taiwan’s geopolitical challenges

On May 10, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a US congressional hearing that China was “working hard” to build a military capable of taking Taiwan despite US intervention. She said the situation was “critical or acute between now and 2030.” In March last year, US Admiral Phil Davidson, the head of US Indo-Pacific Command at the time, also said that the Chinese threat against Taiwan would manifest during this decade, “in fact, in the next six years.” On May 3 this year, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said that China had set a

By Eric Chiou 邱奕宏