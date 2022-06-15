Throughout history, most infectious diseases have gradually progressed in the direction of decreasing pathogenicity and increasing infectivity as the pathogen spreads. There was no vaccine or drug to combat the Spanish flu because World War I had just ended and there was no coordinated global response, and yet the epidemic receded naturally in about two years.
It did not vanish miraculously: The virus evolved into a virulent strain with low pathogenicity that replaced the original strain. Eventually, the number of infected people developing severe symptoms or dying of the disease dwindled to the point that people stopped caring about it.
Influenza continues to circulate seasonally. A multinational collaborative study between the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the US’ National Institutes of Health’s estimates that about 4,500 people die from influenza in Taiwan each year, similar to the death rate of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and yet we do not constantly debate what to do about it or curtail all social activity because of it.
Taiwan’s success in keeping the first waves of the virus at bay owes much to the vigilance of CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞). The first phase was successful and Taiwan maintained a low infection rate, allowing it to track and trace, and follow a “zero COVID” policy. These successes earned Taiwan many plaudits.
The initial strain was less contagious, but more pathogenic, making comprehensive containment in Taiwan possible, but as the virus evolved throughout the world, it became more contagious and therefore harder to contain. With low virulence, the social cost of containment was kept down, and Taiwan secured the time to proceed with its vaccination program. Now, however, it is time to look ahead and once more open up to the world.
Perhaps it is because of these initial successes, or because of the political consideration that the public might find a complete opening up unacceptable at this point in time, Taiwan is still wrestling with the virus.
The recent cremation controversy and the official prohibitions still in place are due to the strict regulations used during the “zero COVID” policy phase of the pandemic response. Implementing these regulations was the right policy at the time, but now that the government has decided to move toward opening up, the regulations are gumming up the works.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who leads the Central Epidemic Command Center, has recently been the source of a public health crisis himself, announcing for example that the 1922 epidemic response hotline is outsourced. People expect the government to be responsible for answering their questions when they call the number, and outsourcing makes them feel like the hotline is there simply to reassure them.
Almost all pandemic prevention measures have been lifted in the West. The UK has just held the queen’s jubilee celebrations, and there have been many sporting events; no one wore masks at any of these events.
Taiwan works hard to stand out so that it can engage more readily with the international community, and it is now time to rejoin the rest of the world. We should not be taking half measures due to political considerations. The government needs to explain this to the public, and to reallocate medical and epidemic prevention resources to focus on medium to severe illnesses as a result of COVID-19. Taiwanese will be able to accept this.
After all, epidemics are cropping up elsewhere, such as influenza in Australia and dengue fever in Singapore. We should now be preparing for the next epidemic to hit our shores.
Tommy Lin is director of Wu Fu Eye Clinic and president of the Formosa Republican Association.
Translated by Paul Cooper
