To coincide with the 33rd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Saturday published an article on Facebook that astonishingly praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習進平) remarks about democracy, made during a speech delivered to a working meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) National People’s Congress in October last year. Ma complimented Xi’s remarks as “helpful toward establishing a society based upon the rule of law.” Ma also launched a broadside against the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, writing that under the DPP, the nation is “slowly degenerating into an illiberal democracy.” Although ostensibly
China is secretly constructing a naval facility at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand for exclusive use by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a report published yesterday in the Washington Post said, citing Western intelligence officials. The report said that China and Cambodia went to extraordinary lengths to conceal the operation. Ream Naval Base would be China’s second confirmed overseas military base after Djibouti in East Africa, and assuming that the intelligence is correct, indicates that despite Washington’s efforts to contain Chinese expansionism, Beijing is forging ahead with its plan to build a network of military facilities across
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) is currently in the US, trying to convince officials and academics in Washington that the KMT is pro-US, pro-peace and pro-democracy. Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) is in Taiwan, making waves that muddy Chu’s message. On Saturday last week, the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre — which he euphemistically refers to as the “June 4 Incident” in deference to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — Ma posted an article that has been interpreted as praise for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and his “democracy with Chinese characteristics,” and the idea that
Late last month, the Ministry of Education released the “Implementation principles for the faculty employment of full-time contract teachers at junior colleges and institutions of higher education” (專科以上學校進用編制外專任教學人員實施原則), which are to take effect on Aug. 1. The rules cover 13 articles and are expected to promote the rights of contract teachers outside the regular system, and such efforts are to be lauded. However, the age limit for employment of teachers embodied in the rules might have a serious impact on the nation’s academic development. As Article 5, Paragraph 1 of the rules states, the age limit for contract teachers shall follow the