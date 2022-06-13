Age limit on recruiting teachers

Late last month, the Ministry of Education released the “Implementation principles for the faculty employment of full-time contract teachers at junior colleges and institutions of higher education” (專科以上學校進用編制外專任教學人員實施原則), which are to take effect on Aug. 1. The rules cover 13 articles and are expected to promote the rights of contract teachers outside the regular system, and such efforts are to be lauded. However, the age limit for employment of teachers embodied in the rules might have a serious impact on the nation’s academic development. As Article 5, Paragraph 1 of the rules states, the age limit for contract teachers shall follow the

By Chen Sinn-wen 陳信文