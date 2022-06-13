Virus death stats being politicized

By Hsieh Ying-hen 謝英恒





Issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continue to stir controversy in Taiwan. The main opposition party in the legislature cited data from Western media to call into doubt the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Taiwan, claiming that the true figures are being hidden.

Saying “hidden” is a negative way of referring to what is more neutrally called “underreporting.”

Underreporting is an unavoidable issue that arises from real-time reporting of infectious diseases, for which the only approach is to continuously track and revise figures accordingly. This phenomenon is well understood in infectious disease epidemiology.

The number of deaths in an epidemic is vulnerable to underreporting, often because a deceased individual who carried the virus did not test positive prior to death, or the doctor who signed the death certificate was unable to clinically determine the actual cause of death.

Underreporting is common with many infectious diseases such as influenza, and there is nothing untoward about it. Hence, there is certainly no need to make a fuss discussing it.

The Central Epidemic Command Center responded to the critics by highlighting possible shortcomings in the methods overseas media use to calculate the number of estimated deaths, and also used moving averages to refute the criticism.

Neither side in this discussion took into account the scientific approach and rigorous methodology behind the estimation of the number of deaths caused by an epidemic, given the underreporting issues.

The correct term for the most accurate estimation of deaths resulting from an epidemic is called “excess mortality.” The method for this calculation entails estimating the number of additional deaths in a year during an epidemic compared with the average number of deaths over a fixed number of years — for example, five — prior to the epidemic.

However, when making this estimation, one must also factor in the size of what is called “stochastic variations” in the total number of deaths from year to year. If these variations of deaths are significant from one year to the next, it could simply be the result of this stochastic variation.

For researchers to be sure of their conclusions, they must first determine whether the additional number of deaths in the year of an epidemic is more than one standard deviation larger than the average number of deaths from the previous years.

I utilized this method, along with national historic health data, to estimate excess mortality in Taiwan during the 1918 flu epidemic. The findings were published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, the official journal of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, it seems that the two sides in the argument over Taiwan’s COVID-19-related excess mortality have not taken this important methodology into serious consideration.

Moreover, the use of a moving average in the quantification of an epidemic outbreak is to ascertain its trend over time, as a large stochastic variation in any given year would likely be diluted by the moving average.

Consequently, using a moving average to compare the numbers of deaths of some given years is not only inappropriate, but potentially misleading.

Matters pertaining to academic discussion require rigorous scientific endeavors, especially when they involve important issues that affect the well-being of everyone in the country. It is most certainly not helpful when politicians on both sides base their arguments on preconceived partisan positions, and then grasp at any claim that seems to support their case.

Hsieh Ying-hen is a retired professor who taught at National Chung Hsing University and China Medical University in Taiwan.

Translated by Paul Cooper