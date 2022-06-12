Overseas Chinese vote with their feet

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財





During US President Joe Biden’s May 27 commencement address to the US Naval Academy’s graduating class, he told the graduates that when Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) called to congratulate him on election night, Xi said to him what he had said many times before.

“Democracies cannot be sustained in the 21st century, autocracies will run the world. Why? Things are changing so rapidly. Democracies require consensus, and it takes time, and you don’t have the time,” Xi said, according to Biden.

What Xi was not saying out loud is that the 21st century would come to be known as “the Chinese century.”

It is undeniable that there was a certain basis to Xi’s threat. In the 1980s, there was a famous song in the Chinese-speaking world, which included the lyric: “Behold! There are Chinese within the four seas.”

“Four seas” is another way of saying “throughout the world.”

After 40 years, China has risen to the rank of a global power, and certainly an Asian regional power.

However, the patriotic tune contains various messages. The entire song is an evocation of Chinese national pride. Since junior-high school, I have identified myself as Taiwanese, not Chinese, and certainly not the ambiguous nonsense of “I am Chinese, but also Taiwanese,” or vice versa.

However, if we examine the song from a different angle, we might hear the unspoken misery and grief of being Chinese oozing from its words.

If we take the historical background of the 1980s into account, those “Chinese within the four seas” were probably not Chinese tourists in a foreign land, Chinese executives on business trips or overseas Chinese students. They were the Chinese diaspora, made up of emigrants.

The process of Chinese emigration can be divided into periods. In the beginning, Chinese emigrants went overseas to find jobs that involved manual labor, such as digging mines or building railroads. Later, those workers were served by the arrival of Chinese who worked as tailors, chefs and barbers.

Then from the 1950s to the 1980s, flocks of Chinese went abroad as merchants, businesspeople or students. They tended to be more highly skilled.

As the 21st century began, the Chinese who emigrated were the descendants of the rich and the powerful, who, along with the mistresses who sometimes accompanied them, often had one foot in China and the other overseas.

Although the identities of the emigrants have changed, what they have all shown is that, throughout the ages, Chinese left for new beginnings overseas because of the hard life in China.

Not being able to see a glimmer of hope, those with an academic or business background were forced to seek new opportunities abroad. The wealthy were compelled to hide their assets in foreign lands, conducting money-laundering by acquiring real estate with astronomical off-the-record wealth.

Those who had extramarital affairs had to shelter their mistresses overseas to avoid conflicts at home.

In this way, is being Chinese a source of pride or reason to be pitied?

Although these emigrants often say they are “proud to be Chinese,” each one of them is taking great pains to evade China and say “no” to their mother country behind closed doors. Those with some means strive to change their identity, which begs the question: How exactly will the 21st century be “the Chinese century”?

Chang Kuo-tsai is a retired National Hsinchu University of Education associate professor.

Translated by Rita Wang