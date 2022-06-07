On May 30, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that the government might shorten COVID-19 quarantine for all passengers arriving from abroad by adopting a “3+4” policy, under which they must undergo home isolation for three days, followed by self-health monitoring for four days.
This shows that Taiwan is gradually opening its borders. It is anticipated that passengers would be able to enter the country without quarantine on arrival from September, so normal international travel can be resumed as Taiwan gets back in touch with the world again.
Bloomberg reported that Singapore’s Changi Airport handled 1.42 million passengers in the first two months of this year.
The figure was much higher than that of Hong Kong International Airport, which processed 157,000 passengers in January and February, and that of South Korea’s Incheon International Airport, ranked No. 1 in Asia in terms of international travel last year, which processed 675,452 passengers over the same period.
Later, Changi Airport set new highs by handling 1.14 million and 1.93 million travelers in March and April respectively, and is likely to remain the busiest Asian airport this year.
For more than seven years, Changi Airport has never beaten Hong Kong and Incheon airports simultaneously in terms of passenger traffic. Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport has been able to surpass its rivals and consolidate its position as an international flight hub in the Asia-Pacific region thanks to Singapore opening transit passenger operations from June last year.
Hong Kong International Airport suspended transit passenger operations due to the pandemic.
As a result, an International Air Transport Association spokesperson said: “It’s effectively off the map now, and I think it’s going to be difficult for Hong Kong to recover.”
This has been in sharp contrast to Changi Airport.
When most international airlines canceled direct flights at the height of the pandemic, Changi Airport, backed by the Singaporean government, was able to attract transfer passengers to Southeast Asia, turning into a prime transit hub, while making a breakthrough in the sluggish aviation industry.
Currently, the number of transit passengers accounts for more than 50 percent of its passenger traffic, up from 30 percent before the pandemic.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport handled 910,000 passengers last year. As the government relaxed the quarantine requirements for arriving passengers early this year, its passenger traffic reached 400,000 in the first four months, which was still far behind Changi Airport’s 720,000 passengers in January.
Since the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) suspended transit passenger operations at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in May last year, local airlines have repeatedly urged the CECC to restore operations. Unfortunately, the CECC still refuses to do so, while Taiwan fails to absorb passengers from Hong Kong International Airport to replace it as an Asia-Pacific hub.
In addition, the reduction of passengers caused by border closures has triggered an outflow of staff at airports in many countries. As more flights are restored, some have been canceled or delayed, and system breakdowns and passenger complaints have been reported due to insufficient airline staff.
Before Taiwan opens its borders later this year, it should resume transit passenger operations, so that Taiwanese airports and airlines have enough time to review their staff and equipment, while employees familiarize themselves with the operational procedures.
Then they can ensure a pleasant experience for passengers once Taiwan opens its borders.
Anderson Fu is a senior traffic manager at an airline.
Translated by Eddy Chang
If any of Xi Jinping’s (習近平) biographies are to be believed, the paramount leader has never been as popular with women as you might think. In fact, he’s been treated pretty roughly by the fairer sex his whole life, and it has probably traumatized him. This may account for why he sometimes appears overeager to show off his strong, masculine traits. Few world leaders choose to spend as much time as Xi dressed in camouflage, visiting the troops, and presiding over massive military parades. Under his leadership, China is undergoing a remarkable nuclear weapons buildup and doing a ridiculous amount of
The US Department of State on May 5 published a new version of the “US Relations with Taiwan” fact sheet on its Web site. The updated version expunged several statements from the former text which dates back to Aug. 31, 2018. The deleted passages were that the US “acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and that the US “does not support Taiwan independence.” In their place, the text now reads: “The United States has a longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint
Thirty Chinese military aircraft on Monday entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone — the second-biggest single-day incursion this year. The latest incident involved 22 fighter jets as well as electronic warfare aircraft, and anti-submarine and airborne early warning and control aircraft. They flew on a course close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the strategically important Bashi Channel. As per standard practice, Taiwan’s military scrambled interceptor jets, issued radio warnings and deployed defense missile systems to track the Chinese aircraft. Such incursions are an overt display of Beijing’s unrelenting war of attrition against Taiwan and have become a regular
As a Taiwanese living overseas, I was last week surprised to read reports that children in Taiwan had died after contracting COVID-19. This was strange: Taiwan’s COVID-19 pandemic prevention is widely acknowledged to be one of the most successful in the world, and its fatality rate from the virus is comparatively low. How was a rumor like this able to gain so much traction? Over the past few days, the truth has come out. An individual deliberately spread false information about fatal cases among children. This was picked up and amplified by a Taiwanese celebrity with the intention of harming the