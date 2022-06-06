Vietnam or other ASEAN states, and India could become the next manufacturing hubs of Taiwanese firms over the next one to two decades, especially after Apple Inc reportedly told its major contract manufacturers to boost capacity outside China to avert risks of production disruptions. Apple is a key client of many Taiwanese manufacturers, which assemble iPhones, iPads, MacBook laptops and airPods in China or supply components for those gadgets. Some of Apple’s suppliers and manufacturing partners had to suspend production this month to comply with China’s “zero COVID” policy and strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus in Shanghai.
The US Department of State on May 5 published a new version of the “US Relations with Taiwan” fact sheet on its Web site. The updated version expunged several statements from the former text which dates back to Aug. 31, 2018. The deleted passages were that the US “acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and that the US “does not support Taiwan independence.” In their place, the text now reads: “The United States has a longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint
US intervention in the Indo-Pacific pact arrangements, and US President Joe Biden’s subsequent discussions with Japan against Chinese regional influence and the need to defend Taiwan and isolate China, have rightfully promoted heated discussion throughout Taiwan. This is the opposite of what is needed. In fact, this can be viewed as a US attempt to become central to the new Asian recovery as it occurs, in stark opposition to Chinese centrality in the region at present. The general claims of the Western media, aided and abetted by a few premature forecasters in places such as Chicago, Harvard, Cambridge, or employed by the
Thirty Chinese military aircraft on Monday entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone — the second-biggest single-day incursion this year. The latest incident involved 22 fighter jets as well as electronic warfare aircraft, and anti-submarine and airborne early warning and control aircraft. They flew on a course close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the strategically important Bashi Channel. As per standard practice, Taiwan’s military scrambled interceptor jets, issued radio warnings and deployed defense missile systems to track the Chinese aircraft. Such incursions are an overt display of Beijing’s unrelenting war of attrition against Taiwan and have become a regular