Decouple from China with caution

US intervention in the Indo-Pacific pact arrangements, and US President Joe Biden’s subsequent discussions with Japan against Chinese regional influence and the need to defend Taiwan and isolate China, have rightfully promoted heated discussion throughout Taiwan. This is the opposite of what is needed. In fact, this can be viewed as a US attempt to become central to the new Asian recovery as it occurs, in stark opposition to Chinese centrality in the region at present. The general claims of the Western media, aided and abetted by a few premature forecasters in places such as Chicago, Harvard, Cambridge, or employed by the

By Ian Inkster 音雅恩