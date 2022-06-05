Bachelet’s wallet was stolen in China

By Kok Bayraq





The office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said that comments she made during her trip to China to assess Beijing’s treatment of Uighurs had been misquoted by Chinese media.

This means that the thief stole the police officer’s wallet. Ironically, the “crime” occurred despite many warnings to the “police” of the need to be vigilant.

OHCHR spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said that while Bachelet did “commend China’s achievements in eradicating poverty,” she did not “admire China’s efforts and achievement of protecting human rights,” as reported by state-run broadcaster China Central Television.

Thieves cannot change, and the Chinese state media, being the “eyes, ears, tongue and throat” of the Chinese Communist Party, includes the twisting, exaggeration and fabrication of “facts” among its daily tasks. It certainly covered Bachelet’s visit according to this principle.

When a thief sees that police are weak, they freely steal in front of everyone to show off their skills and mock society.

The Chinese state media had seen that Bachelet had been largely on China’s side since receiving permission for her visit, neglecting all calls from victims and their supporters on human rights issues to either conduct an independent investigation or delay her visit.

The Chinese media also witnessed her surrender to China when she declared: “This visit is not an investigation.”

Bachelet was considered morally or mentally weak by the Chinese media, and they did not hesitate to twist facts and misquote her.

A thief can easily take advange of those in power who take bribes. There is no fear of being caught when the powerful are just as guilty as the criminals.

There is no evidence that Bachelet was bribed, but many facts raise questions about her independence. She has not expressed feeling disrespected or offended at the distortion of her words regarding the crucial topic of human rights. It could not have stemmed from a lack of understanding of the nature of the matter — her position does not allow for this possibility, and she has a personal and political history of revolutionary contentiousness, not of cowardice.

One of the motives for Bachelet’s visibly pro-China stance might be her accounts as a socialist politician in Chile who was influenced by communist ideology. She might have decided to embrace Beijing to fix China’s reputation in terms of criticism and blame for the Uighur genocide, or to show loyalty to China to maintain her position in the UN.

More importantly, the millions of prisoners in East Turkistan — called Xinjiang in China — who spend their days in prisons and camps, counting the hours and waiting for justice from the international community, are becoming despondent. Their expectations of moral support have not been met, because China has not corrected the misquotation and continues to use it in domestic propaganda to threaten Uighurs.

By demonstrating that exceeding one’s power and giving hopelessness to the oppressed are the main roads that murderers and dictators must travel, Bachelet has paved the way for China to continue the Uighur genocide.

Ironically, Bachelet’s “wallet” has yet to be returned. Despite the public correction of the misquoted comment “the UN rights chief admired China’s human rights record,” the misrepresentation remains on the Web site of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

When a thief has such a notorious record, how can he be so bold, even after being noticed?

The answer is simple: Police are either weak or they are corrupt and collaborating with the thief.

Kok Bayraq is a Uighur American.