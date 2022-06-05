Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) has been on a marathon tour across the Pacific Islands, originally planning on having 10 nations endorse a sweeping new agreement covering everything from security to fisheries. However, there has been an outcry about journalists being prevented from asking Wang questions.
In some of the nations, China has already been making its presence known even before the formation of diplomatic ties. It was fortunate that these small countries in the Pacific Ocean were alert and thwarted China’s ambitions without undermining their own nation’s interests, resisting China’s growing threat in the Indo-Pacific region.
There is no way that economic, cultural and social exchanges could take place independently and decoupled from democracy. Wang’s domineering attitude toward reporters has showcased that the Chinese Communist Party does not respect press freedom, let alone freedom of speech.
By strengthening ties and signing treaties with a country that imposes censorship, these countries would be putting their citizens in jeopardy by giving up to manipulation and coercion.
As it extends its tentacles into the South Pacific islands, China seems to be signing bilateral agreements with different countries, but is actually exploiting the countries’ geopolitical positions in a bid for influence in the South Pacific.
With national strategies like military expansion, cultural plunder and social division, China is intensifying competition and expanding its role to Australia’s front porch and the US’ backyard.
While Wang could stop reporters from asking questions at conferences, he has no control over freedom of speech in these countries. Wang’s overbearing attitude during the conference has been the writing on the wall.
If these countries become overdependent on China, they would be at Beijing’s beck and call. If that day comes, they would only be able to hold their tongues and do China’s bidding.
Chen Chi-nung is principal of Shueili Junior High School in Nantou County.
Translated by Rita Wang
