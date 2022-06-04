Fix presidential funds
The Legislative Yuan passed an amendment to Article 99-1 of the Accounting Act (會計法) on Monday amid chaotic protests by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators that resulted in damage to the portrait of Sun Yat-sen (孫中山) behind the speaker’s podium.
The “special allowance funds” used by officials other than the president for discretionary public relations purposes, such as rewards and gifts, and the “special state affairs fund” allocated by the president are essentially the same thing, despite their different names.
Former presidents Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) had disputes over their use of special state affairs funds or special allowance funds, so their cases should be treated equally and people should not take sides.
Amending the act to decriminalize aspects of how the funds are used is the right thing to do.
As long as the budget is properly planned and strictly reviewed, those who have the right to use the funds should do so at their own discretion on the basis of political impartiality, selflessness and mutual trust, to avoid the micromanagement that hinders the functioning of the government.
As both funds come from taxpayer money, they cannot be used to line politicians’ pockets or supplement their salaries.
If the expenses are clearly larger than the budget allowed, it is unlikely that illicit gains have been made.
However, if a politician were to use the funds for private activities that are not subject to scrutiny by lawmakers and the public, their political reputations and careers would be damaged and they might also find themselves in breach of anti-corruption laws.
That is, the decriminalization would not entitle them to act with impunity.
Tien Fong-wen
New Taipei City
Vietnam or other ASEAN states, and India could become the next manufacturing hubs of Taiwanese firms over the next one to two decades, especially after Apple Inc reportedly told its major contract manufacturers to boost capacity outside China to avert risks of production disruptions. Apple is a key client of many Taiwanese manufacturers, which assemble iPhones, iPads, MacBook laptops and airPods in China or supply components for those gadgets. Some of Apple’s suppliers and manufacturing partners had to suspend production this month to comply with China’s “zero COVID” policy and strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus in Shanghai.
When someone like Boris Bondarev, a Russian counselor to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, slams the door on his employer, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on his home country, it is only natural to wonder if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s system is showing cracks three months into the dictator’s disgraceful Ukraine adventure. The answer, however, is “not really.” Despite the relative failure of the invasion so far, prominent defectors are remarkably few in number. The Russian establishment is not about to implode. For most of the Putin-era breed of establishment figure, carrying on has more upside than defecting. Bondarev, a
A key difference between Taiwan’s democracy and the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) autocracy is how they handle issues of church and state. In Taiwan, the two are separate and citizens are free to practice any religion. China is totally different. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sees religion as a threat to the state. Hong Kong’s 90 year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) was arrested this month under Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Zen is an outspoken retired Catholic bishop, and the CCP, which wants to control the naming of Catholic bishops, is sending a message. In Xinjiang, Muslim Uighurs are the target.
The US Department of State on May 5 published a new version of the “US Relations with Taiwan” fact sheet on its Web site. The updated version expunged several statements from the former text which dates back to Aug. 31, 2018. The deleted passages were that the US “acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and that the US “does not support Taiwan independence.” In their place, the text now reads: “The United States has a longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint