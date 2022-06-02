Miracle fuel hydrogen might make climate change worse

By David Baker / Bloomberg





A world desperate for a climate-friendly fuel is pinning its hopes on hydrogen, seeing it as a way to power factories, buildings, ships and planes without pumping carbon into the sky.

However, scientists are warning that hydrogen leaked into the atmosphere can contribute to climate change much like carbon.

Depending on how it is made, distributed and used, it could even make warming worse over the next few decades, even if carbon poses the bigger long-term threat.

Any future hydrogen-based economy must be designed from the start to keep leaks of the gas to a minimum or it risks adding to the very problem it is supposed to solve, scientists say.

Some ideas being tested, such as shipping hydrogen in pipelines built to hold natural gas or burning it in individual homes could cause an unacceptable level of leaks.

“The potency is a lot stronger than people realize,” said Ilissa Ocko, a climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), a nonprofit group. “We’re putting this on everyone’s radar now not to say ‘no’ to hydrogen, but to think about how we deploy it.”

Hydrogen does not trap heat directly, the way carbon does. Instead, when leaked, it sets off a series of chemical reactions that warm the air, acting as an indirect greenhouse gas.

Although it cycles out of the atmosphere far faster than carbon, which lingers for centuries, it can do more damage than carbon in the short term.

Over 20 years, it has 33 times the global warming potential of an equal amount of carbon, a British government report showed.

Over hundreds of years, carbon is more dangerous, due to its longevity.

Hydrogen’s warming potential was never a problem before, as its use was largely limited to oil refineries, and chemical or fertilizer plants, but governments worldwide are investing billions to build a hydrogen economy, seeing the gas as one of the only options for decarbonizing many industries that cannot easily run on electricity.

US President Joe Biden has set aside US$8 billion to build at least four “hydrogen hubs” where the fuel would be produced and used, and US states are gearing up to compete.

US utility companies that now deliver natural gas see it as a savior, announcing more than two dozen hydrogen pilot projects in the past two years.

“Now is when decisions are being made, and money’s being spent,” Ocko said. “We can get ahead of this issue now so it doesn’t become a problem.”

She and others sounding this alarm say it is no reason to give up on hydrogen. Rather, hydrogen’s heat-trapping power means any future system for producing, distributing and using the gas must be built to minimize leaks.

“There is great potential using hydrogen to save a lot of emissions of carbon dioxide, but it’s really important to keep the hydrogen leakage rates down,” said Nicola Warwick, lead author of the British study and a National Centre for Atmospheric Science research scientist at the University of Cambridge.

The hydrogen industry acknowledges the problem, even if companies disagree on the potential scope.

Dave Edwards, a director and advocate for hydrogen energy at industrial gas company Air Liquide, said the effects of hydrogen leaks on the atmosphere should be far less than the traditional fuels they displace.

Running vehicles and trucks on hydrogen fuel cells would have less atmospheric impact than running them on gasoline and diesel, even if the system for making and delivering that hydrogen leaks.

“It doesn’t mean it’s not still important, it doesn’t mean we don’t need to understand more about it, but our first impression is it’s much, much smaller,” Edwards said.

Hydrogen leaks “are manageable problems to address,” he said.

Hydrogen has big advantages as a clean fuel. Burning hydrogen in a turbine does not generate carbon emissions. Running it through a fuel cell produces electricity with water vapor as the only exhaust. Unlike solar and wind power, it can be stored in large amounts for when it is needed.

While the vast majority of the hydrogen produced today is stripped from natural gas, in a process that releases carbon emissions, it can also be separated from water using renewable power, with no emissions but oxygen.

However, for all its benefits, hydrogen can also slip easily through equipment designed to contain larger molecules such as methane in natural gas.

Once it escapes, much of the leaked hydrogen would be absorbed by microbes in the soil.

Some of what is left in the air would react with a substance that helps remove methane from the atmosphere. That is a problem, because methane is itself a powerful greenhouse gas, with more than 80 times the global warming potential of carbon over 20 years.

The reaction between hydrogen and that substance — known as the hydroxyl radical, or OH — leaves less of the OH available to react with methane. So methane entering the atmosphere would stick around longer and do more damage than it would have if the hydrogen had not been there.

Leaked hydrogen has other warming effects as well. In the troposphere, the atmospheric layer closest to the ground, it triggers a chain of chemical reactions that produce more ozone, another greenhouse gas and a key component of smog.

Much higher up, in the stratosphere, hydrogen leads to an increase in water vapor, which has the overall effect of trapping more thermal energy in the atmosphere.

These reactions happen over a short time — a handful of years.

Excess carbon, in contrast, builds up atmospheric heat over centuries.

However, with temperatures quickly rising worldwide, scientists say that short-term drivers of climate change cannot be ignored.

“These decades matter,” EDF chief scientist Steven Hamburg said.

His group has been trying to raise the issue of hydrogen’s warming potential with anyone who will listen, briefing academics, businesses and the US Department of Energy.

Ocko estimates that the group has met with about 200 people to date.

For the EDF, it is a logical extension of the group’s work trying to direct public attention to short-term climate pollutants such as methane and black carbon, which often get overlooked in the focus on carbon dioxide.

Many utility companies are experimenting with blending hydrogen into their existing natural gas pipelines, sprawling networks that feed everything from power plants to household stoves.

Hamburg said this is a recipe for leaks.

He also warns that mass producing hydrogen from fossil fuels could even lead to a short-term increase in warming, if the systems for making and transporting the hydrogen leak enough hydrogen and methane.

There would still be a long-term benefit from cutting carbon emissions, but over of a decade or two, a leaky hydrogen system based on fossil fuels could cause more warming than business as usual.

“Over several decades, you could be worse off — it’s very plausible,” Hamburg said.

The issue has not stopped gas utilities from exploring hydrogen blending projects, but it might become one of the things those projects study.

California utility PG&E last month announced plans to try different blends of hydrogen and natural gas in a dedicated pipeline system separate from the company’s usual gas transmission network, with the blends burned in a power plant south of Sacramento.

PG&E spokeswoman Melissa Subbotin said the company’s “Hydrogen to Infinity” project would examine the potential for leaks.

“Extensive research needs to be done to understand the feasibility of hydrogen injection within a natural gas pipeline system,” she wrote in an e-mail.

A hydrogen economy riddled with leaks would just undercut its own effectiveness, delivering less of a blow against climate change than it could, Hamburg said.

Clean energy advocates point to how methane leaking from natural gas wells and pipelines — leaking that turned out to be far more widespread than once believed — undermined some of the benefits of shifting power plants from coal to gas.

They do not want that to happen with hydrogen.

“We’re at risk of proceeding with the buildout of new infrastructure that’s essentially going to repeat all those past harms,” Union of Concerned Scientists deputy policy director for climate and energy Julie McNamara said. “We don’t have the time or luxury to get it wrong.”