EDITORIAL: The dangers of disinformation

A Facebook post by TV celebrity Antony Kuo (郭彥均) on Wednesday last week stirred debate about personal, political and moral responsibility, as well as personal loss, freedom of speech, disinformation and cognitive warfare.

Kuo’s now-deleted post contained what appeared to be a screenshot of a conversation on a messenger app with a medical professional about the soaring number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, with one of the accounts saying: “I’ve seen so many children dying like this (看到這多孩子就這樣走).” The post was shared on Twitter, with a comment suggesting that Taiwan’s medical system is close to collapse and accusing the government of risking children’s lives by insisting on “living with the virus.” Kuo later said that the screenshot was not of an actual conversation he had.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) called for an investigation into the source, spurring the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to accuse Su of being “a cold-blooded bureaucrat” and saying that “losing any child is heartbreaking.” It also accused the Democratic Progressive Party of suppressing freedom of speech and said it would protect Kuo, although it was unclear what it would be protecting him from.

Initial police findings established a link between the screenshot and a content farm.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said the issue was a storm in a teacup.

Kuo has apologized, and so he should, especially given the influence his celebrity status brings, as he misrepresented the post and failed to verify its authenticity.

To date, 13 children in Taiwan have died from COVID-19 or complications of the virus. One child’s death is one too many and such circumstances are distressing for families, but 2,377 lives have been lost altogether, all of them having value.

This is not a story about children’s deaths; it is about fake news, its dissemination and the tolerance of disinformation when it aligns with a political agenda. The cynicism of exploiting the figures for political gain comes from zeroing in on a single age group, simply because the message is undeniably stronger when the deceased are children.

The weight of moral guilt falls on the KMT’s shoulders for exploiting the emotive power of the phrase “so many children dying,” even when the statistics do not bear this contention out. There are legitimate questions about who produced the content, what its message is and why the KMT is allowing itself to be used to amplify it. It is repugnant that the KMT would leverage that phrase for its political ends, especially as it is willfully doing the job of the forces behind the content farm that concocted it.

Who or what is the KMT trying to protect? Not Kuo, for he is not exposed; not free speech, because guarantees of free speech do not extend to fake news; and not the rule of law, because the law — specifically Article 14 of the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), which states that “individuals who disseminate … false information regarding the epidemic conditions … shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than three years or criminal detention, or … a fine of no more than NT$3 million [US$102,494]” — prescribes that the matter be investigated.

Meanwhile, a politician of Ko’s standing and aspiration saying that the dissemination of fake news is inconsequential is astounding. He was right when he said that it was not the business of the government to censor free speech, but that is not what the government is doing: It is trying to prevent the spread of disinformation, and reduce the social tensions that the content farm behind the screenshot was trying to achieve.

It is a shame that some politicians feel it is acceptable to help this process, while others are blind to the dangers of disinformation.