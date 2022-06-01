Why India is resisting China, but not Russia

By Yao Chung-yuan 姚中原





Two major international developments last month, seemingly separate and unconnected, demonstrate the importance of India and its international influence.

Together, these developments show how India, the world’s largest democracy, has been able to navigate between the US and Russia, and remains valued by both by adopting a flexible strategy of resisting China, but not resisting Russia.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov on May 14, the 80th day of the war in Ukraine, said during a speech that his country was now the main target of a “total hybrid war” by the West, but that it would withstand sanctions by forging deeper partnerships with China and India.

The leaders of Japan, the US, India and Australia — the four nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad — on Tuesday last week held a summit in Tokyo, at which they issued a joint declaration unveiling a satellite-based maritime monitoring initiative as part of an aerospace cooperation mechanism that is regarded as a means to curtail China’s military expansion.

This shows that India is not only able to cooperate with democratic nations to resist China, but is simultaneously able to maintain good relations with Russia, an autocratic nation.

It sees resisting China as a way to safeguard national security, while its refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine is based upon its need to maintain its military cooperation with Russia.

India has nuclear weapons and is the world’s fifth-most powerful nation, but more than 85 percent of its major weapons are manufactured in Russia, including the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and Mikoyan MiG-29 and MiG-21 fighters; the Ilyushin IL-78MKI refueling aircraft and IL-76 transport aircraft; and various types of artillery, missiles, and T-90 and T-72 combat vehicles. India in August is also to deploy the latest S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

India is heavily reliant on Russian-produced weapons systems and is the world’s largest importer of Russian military equipment; being so invested in Russian equipment, it would be very difficult for India to break off relations with Moscow.

Despite the international condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India on March 2 abstained from voting on a UN resolution condemning Russia’s invasion, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Lavrov on April 1 and India has increased its imports of cheap Russian oil. All of these are demonstrations of India’s strong support for Russia.

However, India’s relations with China have been adversarial, not cooperative.

India and China have long had border disputes and these have led to military confrontations; China’s military expansion in the South China Sea also directly threatens India’s national security.

This is why India has participated in the Quad and joint military exercises: To ensure that the Indo-Pacific region is free from Chinese military threats.

China is now India’s major foe and India has to take all the necessary precautions it can to contain the threat China poses. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is completely different: the battlefield is a long way away, in Europe, and the conflict poses no direct military threat to India, so it is reluctant to get involved.

These are the reasons behind India’s national strategy of resisting China, but not Russia.

Yao Chung-yuan is a professor and former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s strategic planning department.

Translated by Paul Cooper