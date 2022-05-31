Applying the law to remote treatment

By Wu Ching-chin 吳景欽





Late last month, the Ministry of Health and Welfare tentatively expanded the scope of telemedicine to cover people under home quarantine and self-health monitoring until June 30. Although the measure is necessary for COVID-19 prevention, it is only an administrative order, and whether to further legalize it deserves discussion.

Due to the high level of professionalism and the complexity of medical treatment, as well as the constant innovation of medical technology, it is impossible for the government to regulate medical behavior.

However, Article 11, Paragraph 1 of the Physicians Act (醫師法) states: “A physician may not treat, issue [a] prescription or certificate of diagnosis to a patient not diagnosed by the physician himself or herself.”

Anyone who contravenes the law can be fined NT$20,000 to NT$100,000. Although this is one of a few regulations restricting medical behavior, it is still in line with common sense.

In 1986, a proviso was added to Article 11, Paragraph 1: “In mountain areas, on outlying islands, in remote areas, or under special or urgent circumstances, however, and in response to medical needs, [a] physician appointed by the competent authority in a special municipality or county (city) may use telecommunications methods to inquire about illness, set diagnosis and issue prescriptions, and treatment may be dispensed by nursing or obstetrics personnel belonging to health organizations.”

Paragraph 2 of the same article states: “The telecommunications diagnosis and treatment formulated in the proviso in the previous item, the related treatment items, appointment of physician and telecommunications methods shall be defined by the competent central authority.”

Unfortunately, the ministry failed to release the Rules of Medical Diagnosis and Treatment by Telecommunications (通訊診察治療辦法) until 2018.

The scope defined in Article 2 of the rules is clear and definite, as it lists all areas and “special circumstances” where the law is applicable, but in terms of the definition of “urgent circumstances,” it simply states: “Any life-threatening conditions or emergencies demanding immediate medical treatment.”

This definition may be used to cover infectious diseases such as COVID-19, but it also sacrifices legal stability.

Also, Article 7 states that hospitals are to comply with certain rules while implementing telemedicine, such as obtaining patients’ informed consent, protecting their privacy, and producing and keeping medical records. Can doctors really be exempted from any legal responsibility for injuries or damages caused by the telemedicine if they comply with those rules?

Whether in a civil case of medical personnel causing “harm” to a patient, or in a criminal case of medical personnel negligently causing “injury or death” to a patient, Article 82, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Medical Care Act (醫療法) merely state that medical personnel must assume legal responsibility when there is “a breach of medical due care, which goes beyond the reasonable exercise of professional clinical discretion.”

“The extent of the breach of the duty of due care and professional clinical discretion ... shall be determined based on objective conditions such as the customary medical practice, medical level, medical facilities, working conditions, and level of emergency or urgency in the locality at the time of practice in the medical field concerned,” Paragraph 4 of the article states.

However, can telemedicine be seen as the “customary medical practice?” As Taiwan keeps expanding the scope of telemedicine, whether the circumstances are urgent or not might become an obstacle for doctors trying to obtain exemptions.

Wu Ching-chin is a law professor at Aletheia University.

Translated by Eddy Chang