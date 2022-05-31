Late last month, the Ministry of Health and Welfare tentatively expanded the scope of telemedicine to cover people under home quarantine and self-health monitoring until June 30. Although the measure is necessary for COVID-19 prevention, it is only an administrative order, and whether to further legalize it deserves discussion.
Due to the high level of professionalism and the complexity of medical treatment, as well as the constant innovation of medical technology, it is impossible for the government to regulate medical behavior.
However, Article 11, Paragraph 1 of the Physicians Act (醫師法) states: “A physician may not treat, issue [a] prescription or certificate of diagnosis to a patient not diagnosed by the physician himself or herself.”
Anyone who contravenes the law can be fined NT$20,000 to NT$100,000. Although this is one of a few regulations restricting medical behavior, it is still in line with common sense.
In 1986, a proviso was added to Article 11, Paragraph 1: “In mountain areas, on outlying islands, in remote areas, or under special or urgent circumstances, however, and in response to medical needs, [a] physician appointed by the competent authority in a special municipality or county (city) may use telecommunications methods to inquire about illness, set diagnosis and issue prescriptions, and treatment may be dispensed by nursing or obstetrics personnel belonging to health organizations.”
Paragraph 2 of the same article states: “The telecommunications diagnosis and treatment formulated in the proviso in the previous item, the related treatment items, appointment of physician and telecommunications methods shall be defined by the competent central authority.”
Unfortunately, the ministry failed to release the Rules of Medical Diagnosis and Treatment by Telecommunications (通訊診察治療辦法) until 2018.
The scope defined in Article 2 of the rules is clear and definite, as it lists all areas and “special circumstances” where the law is applicable, but in terms of the definition of “urgent circumstances,” it simply states: “Any life-threatening conditions or emergencies demanding immediate medical treatment.”
This definition may be used to cover infectious diseases such as COVID-19, but it also sacrifices legal stability.
Also, Article 7 states that hospitals are to comply with certain rules while implementing telemedicine, such as obtaining patients’ informed consent, protecting their privacy, and producing and keeping medical records. Can doctors really be exempted from any legal responsibility for injuries or damages caused by the telemedicine if they comply with those rules?
Whether in a civil case of medical personnel causing “harm” to a patient, or in a criminal case of medical personnel negligently causing “injury or death” to a patient, Article 82, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Medical Care Act (醫療法) merely state that medical personnel must assume legal responsibility when there is “a breach of medical due care, which goes beyond the reasonable exercise of professional clinical discretion.”
“The extent of the breach of the duty of due care and professional clinical discretion ... shall be determined based on objective conditions such as the customary medical practice, medical level, medical facilities, working conditions, and level of emergency or urgency in the locality at the time of practice in the medical field concerned,” Paragraph 4 of the article states.
However, can telemedicine be seen as the “customary medical practice?” As Taiwan keeps expanding the scope of telemedicine, whether the circumstances are urgent or not might become an obstacle for doctors trying to obtain exemptions.
Wu Ching-chin is a law professor at Aletheia University.
Translated by Eddy Chang
When someone like Boris Bondarev, a Russian counselor to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, slams the door on his employer, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on his home country, it is only natural to wonder if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s system is showing cracks three months into the dictator’s disgraceful Ukraine adventure. The answer, however, is “not really.” Despite the relative failure of the invasion so far, prominent defectors are remarkably few in number. The Russian establishment is not about to implode. For most of the Putin-era breed of establishment figure, carrying on has more upside than defecting. Bondarev, a
During a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday, US President Joe Biden for the third time intimated that the US would take direct military action to defend Taiwan should China attack. Responding to a question from a reporter — Would Washington be willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan? — Biden replied with an unequivocal “Yes.” As per Biden’s previous deviations from the script of the US’ longstanding policy of “strategic ambiguity” — maintaining a deliberately nebulous position over whether the US would intervene militarily in the event of a conflagration between Taiwan and
A key difference between Taiwan’s democracy and the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) autocracy is how they handle issues of church and state. In Taiwan, the two are separate and citizens are free to practice any religion. China is totally different. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sees religion as a threat to the state. Hong Kong’s 90 year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) was arrested this month under Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Zen is an outspoken retired Catholic bishop, and the CCP, which wants to control the naming of Catholic bishops, is sending a message. In Xinjiang, Muslim Uighurs are the target.
US President Joe Biden has done it again — for the third time in the past nine months he has stated that the US will defend Taiwan. And for the third time, his administration officials have rushed to “clarify” that US policy toward Taiwan “has not changed” and Washington still follows its “one China policy.” That is the same scenario that played out with two other presidents. When asked the question posed to Biden in 2001, then-US president George W. Bush said Washington would do “whatever it took” to defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression. In 2020, then-US president Donald Trump