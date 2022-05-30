The Constitutional Court on May 13 delivered Constitutional Judgement No. 6, allowing the central government to enforce food safety regulations and direct trade policy.
There are two noteworthy aspects to the judgement:
First, it declared that the safety tolerance standard to govern residual beta-adrenergic agonists in imported meat and its products was within the central government’s power to regulate.
Second, the judgement says that directives issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Executive Yuan — which invalidated food safety regulations set by Chiayi County, Taipei, Tainan, Taichung and Taoyuan — are constitutional and do not go beyond the central government’s scope of authority under the Constitution.
The justices were faced with an intriguing dilemma in deliberating the issue. There is not much of a difference between imports of US beef and US pork in terms of the amount of ractopamine they contain, and regardless of which political party controls the government, the controversy was best dealt with at the legal level, not politically.
Perhaps at the root of the constitutional petition was the perceived double standard of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), in terms of the safety tolerance standard it proposed before and after its was in power.
In August 2020, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration said that the nation would allow imports of pork containing ractopamine residue, with the order taking effect on Jan. 1 last year. The politically controversial decision led to a referendum initiated by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) seeking to overturn the policy, followed by central government orders invalidating food safety regulations set by local governments.
As the dispute spilled over into a constitutional rights issue, the justices were dragged in to ruling on a significant and politically controversial petition.
Yet the Constitutional Court must frequently address political issues, as constitutional academics have often pointed out.
It is noteworthy that a possible solution to the conflict between central and local authorities exists in the Constitution, in Article 107, Subparagraph 11, and Article 110, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 1.
In a concurring opinion, Justice Chan San-lin (詹森林) said that appropriate measures could include: setting standards on manufacturing, processing, transportation and sale of meat products, to requiring more explicit labeling to show the origin of the pork, the content of ractopamine and a certificate of qualified inspection, making it easier for people make decisions about their purchases.
This judgement must be taken within the context that, although the petitioners claimed that the motives for stricter food safety regulations — meaning “ractopamine-free products” — were intended to protect consumers, they failed to demonstrate how people’s health would be damaged by eating US pork containing ractopamine.
Local food safety regulations also clearly contravened the Constitution, which provides that the central government has the power of regulation and administration in terms of foreign trade policy. Assuming that the DPP government approved the safety tolerance standard in light of its international trade policy, they absolutely had the political authority to make that determination.
Whether or not pork containing trace amounts of ractopamine could be harmful to health is a matter for science to determine. Politics should be left out of the debate.
Huang Yu-zhe is a student at National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Law and Interdisciplinary Studies.
